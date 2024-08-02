Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Years after Windows 11's initial release, Microsoft is still adding features to it that it removed from the operating system. It is now working on restoring two axed settings for the mouse, which promise more pointer precision.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Windhawk

Windhawk is an open source customization software for Windows and programs. Its tweaks are called mods and can be applied easily from its interface.

Examples include changing the taskbar's height, adding Dark Mode for Notepad, or showing all apps by default in the Start Menu.

Skype (yes, that Skype)

Microsoft has released a new test build for Skype. This one introduces a major change: it makes Skype completely ad-free.

Microsoft has not revealed when the changes land in stable versions of Skype. Expect a release later this year.

StartAllBack ($4.99)

StartAllBack restores classic taskbar, Start menu, Explore, and Control Panel functionality in Windows 11. The latest release of the commercial app is now fully compatible with the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2.