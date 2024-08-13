Google unveils Pixel Buds Pro 2: More lightweight, improved noise cancellation, and packed with new features

Earlier today, Google introduced the latest Pixel 9 smartphones. And now, the search giant reveals the Pixel Buds Pro 2 equipped with enhanced design and technology for a superior audio experience.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are 24 percent lighter and 27 percent smaller than their predecessors and incorporate the new Tensor A1 chip. This chip enables industry-leading audio performance and robust Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that is twice as effective as the previous model. This ANC adapts to ambient noise up to three million times per second, designed to deliver clear sound in various environments.

For comfort, Google has utilized over 45 million ear scans and real-life wear tests to design earbuds that combine security and comfort. The new twist-to-adjust stabilizer keeps the buds securely in place, and they come with four different sized eartips to ensure a personalized fit.

The battery life is notable, with up to eight hours of playback when ANC is enabled and a total of 30 hours with the charging case. A quick 15-minute charge in the case provides up to three hours of additional battery life.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also feature Google's Gemini technology, offering a virtual AI assistant that performs various tasks hands-free. This includes providing directions, setting reminders, and suggesting new music, accessible even when the phone is locked.

Other features include compatibility with the Find My Device Network, Clear Calling for enhanced call clarity, and Conversation Detection, which deactivates noise cancellation when speaking to someone. The buds also support spatial audio with head tracking, enhancing the audio experience for movies and shows.

Available for pre-order at $229 here, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available on September 26 in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Peony, and Wintergreen.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

