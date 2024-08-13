Google announces Pixel 9 Android smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google has released its latest smartphone series, the Pixel 9, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These devices incorporate the latest Google AI technology and are powered by the new Tensor G4 processor, aimed at improving user experience.

The design of the Pixel 9 series features an updated camera setup and uses durable materials for construction. The Pro models offer two different screen sizes and are equipped with advanced Super Actua displays and a 42 MP front camera designed to enhance selfie quality under various lighting conditions.

The standard Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL offer larger screens, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches respectively, catering to users who prefer more screen real estate. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold introduces a large foldable screen, providing expansive display area in a compact form.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a notable addition to the lineup, offering a thinner foldable design with the largest inner display currently available on a foldable device, complemented by a new fluid-friction hinge for smoother opening. The display is brighter compared to previous models and includes scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 along with an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Specification Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches 6.8 inches Large inner foldable display Display Type Super Actua Display Super Actua Display Super Actua Display Super Actua Flex Display Processor Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 Rear Cameras Dual-camera system Triple-camera system Triple-camera system Ultra-thin triple rear camera Front Camera 42 MP 42 MP 42 MP Dual front cameras Battery Life 20% longer than Pixel 8 Similar to Pixel 9 Similar to Pixel 9 Pro Similar to Pixel 9 Pro RAM 12GB 16GB 16GB 16GB Storage Options Starts at 128GB Starts at 256GB Starts at 256GB Starts at 512GB OS Updates 7 years 7 years 7 years 7 years Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 IPX8 Special Features - Advanced AI features Enhanced display specs Foldable, Dual Screen Use Release Date Available for pre-order Available for pre-order Available for pre-order Available for pre-order Starting Price $799 $999 $1099 Price not specified

Powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the series is tailored to optimize efficiency and enhance AI-driven functionalities. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold enables enhanced multitasking capabilities, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously with ease. The series also introduces camera enhancements aimed at maintaining the high-quality photo standards associated with the Pixel brand.

In addition to performance improvements, the series features tools like Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio, which use AI to streamline user interactions and creativity. An improved weather app offers more personalized and intuitive weather updates.

The Pixel 9 series is now available for pre-order, with prices starting at $799 for the Pixel 9 and going up to $1099 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also available for pre-order and will hit retail shelves starting September 4.