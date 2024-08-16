PowerA debuts special edition Fortnite wireless controller for Xbox and Windows

No Comments

PowerA has introduced a new wireless controller designed specifically for the Xbox Series X|S, tailored to enhance the gaming experience for Fortnite players. This special edition controller is also compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10/11 PCs and comes officially licensed by Xbox.

The controller features Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks that use magnetic sensors, potentially improving durability and precision. It also includes adjustable three-way trigger locks, four mappable advanced gaming buttons, dual rumble motors, magnetic impulse triggers for enhanced feedback, and a low-latency wireless connection.

It offers a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection via an included USB adapter and up to 30 hours of gameplay per full charge with its 1200mAh battery. A 10-foot USB-C cable is included for charging or for use in a wired connection if preferred.

Available for pre-order from Amazon.com here now, the controller is priced at $99.99 and is expected to be available in stores by late September to October. The controller also comes with a two-year limited warranty and can be customized through the PowerA Gamer HQ App.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

PowerA debuts special edition Fortnite wireless controller for Xbox and Windows

Enterprises need to update application security practices

Embracing the digital workplace: IT's new role in driving productivity

The challenges of securing Active Directory [Q&A]

Best Windows apps this week

DDoS attack activity soars in first half of 2024

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

32 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.