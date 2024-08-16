PowerA debuts special edition Fortnite wireless controller for Xbox and Windows

PowerA has introduced a new wireless controller designed specifically for the Xbox Series X|S, tailored to enhance the gaming experience for Fortnite players. This special edition controller is also compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10/11 PCs and comes officially licensed by Xbox.

The controller features Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks that use magnetic sensors, potentially improving durability and precision. It also includes adjustable three-way trigger locks, four mappable advanced gaming buttons, dual rumble motors, magnetic impulse triggers for enhanced feedback, and a low-latency wireless connection.

It offers a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection via an included USB adapter and up to 30 hours of gameplay per full charge with its 1200mAh battery. A 10-foot USB-C cable is included for charging or for use in a wired connection if preferred.

Available for pre-order from Amazon.com here now, the controller is priced at $99.99 and is expected to be available in stores by late September to October. The controller also comes with a two-year limited warranty and can be customized through the PowerA Gamer HQ App.

