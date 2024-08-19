LastPass now available on AWS Marketplace

LastPass has joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) and is now listed on AWS Marketplace. This addition aims to provide organizations with streamlined access to password management solutions that support security and ease of management amid increasing adoption of hybrid work models.

Organizations are facing heightened challenges in managing a growing number of SaaS applications and online accounts, particularly as remote and hybrid work arrangements become more common. LastPass's availability on AWS Marketplace is intended to address these challenges by offering secure, easily accessible password management options that maintain administrative control and user convenience.

Don MacLennan, Chief Product Officer at LastPass, commented on the launch, stating, "All companies need a secure password manager like LastPass to safeguard their digital operations." He noted that the availability on AWS Marketplace would provide organizations with flexible, competitively priced password management solutions.

By joining the APN as a preferred solution, LastPass can increase its visibility among different market segments, enhancing its reach beyond traditional sales channels. The APN includes a global network of more than 130,000 partners from over 200 countries, collaborating with AWS to develop innovative solutions and address technical challenges.

The AWS Marketplace listing for LastPass allows customers to choose from various subscription terms -- 1, 2, or 3 years -- with options for both public and private offerings. Add-ons such as single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA) are also available. LastPass also offers a free trial, enabling potential buyers to try the service before committing.

Image credit: monticello / depsitphotos