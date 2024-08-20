A technical overview of Cisco IoT part 4: Advancing IoT knowledge -- Cisco Meraki, training resources and certification pathways

This is the fourth piece in the ongoing Cisco IoT technical overview series, following a detailed analysis of security essentials and industrial applications. This installment of the series explores Cisco Meraki, essential IoT skill sets and additional resources to enhance knowledge and expertise in this rapidly evolving field.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is an expanding area of networking with an ever-growing array of use cases. It is significantly impacting organizations across industries, particularly in healthcare and retail. IoT technology enhances operations by providing valuable security, cost-saving benefits, and new capabilities, such as improved inventory management and product innovation.

For professionals and businesses, the rapid growth of IoT presents both opportunities and challenges. As IoT continues to evolve, the demand for skilled professionals with specialized knowledge in this area is increasing.

Training and certification in IoT are essential for staying competitive in this rapidly evolving field. These programs equip professionals with the skills needed to implement and manage IoT solutions effectively, driving innovation and efficiency within organizations. Certified individuals are also better positioned to seize new career opportunities, as businesses seek talent capable of navigating IoT's complexities and unlocking its growth potential.

Cisco Meraki IoT

One final item to discuss before diving into the training, certification and skill-building opportunities presented with this technology, it’s important to touch on Meraki IoT. Cisco’s Meraki IoT is designed to optimize indoor environments by utilizing advanced sensors that monitor a range of environmental factors. These include temperature control (essential for applications like cold storage), detection of water leaks, access to IT infrastructure, air quality measurements (such as CO2 levels, total volatile organic compounds, particulates, and humidity), noise levels, and door activity. These sensors communicate via Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE) with Meraki MR access points or Meraki MV smart cameras, which then seamlessly integrate the data into the Meraki dashboard for centralized management and oversight.

Visit the official Cisco Meraki sensors page for a deeper look into the capabilities of Cisco Meraki IoT.

IoT Skillsets

The demand for IoT skill sets is rapidly increasing, with numerous training programs and certifications available to help professionals advance in this field. Whether one is just beginning or looking to deepen expertise in IoT, there are many excellent resources tailored to a range of interests and career goals.

There is also a wealth of literature available on IoT. Whether the goal is to start with the basics or delve into more advanced topics, selecting informational books aligned with those objectives is key.

Cisco IoT Specializations

Specializations are crucial for career development, offering clear goals and study guides to help professionals advance. Cisco offers several IoT-related specializations designed to support professional development and career progression in this area:

Cisco Network Academy IoT Courses

The Cisco Network Academy offers several courses focused on IoT and analytics. These courses are designed to provide foundational knowledge and practical skills, making them a great starting point for anyone new to IoT:

Introduction to IoT

IoT Fundamentals: Big Data and Analytics

IoT Fundamentals: Connecting Things

IoT Fundamentals: Hackathon Playbook

You can explore these courses on the Cisco Network Academy website.

Additionally, Cisco offers a free course titled Introduction to IoT and Digital Transformation, which is an excellent resource for those looking to begin their IoT journey.

Cisco IoT Overall Resources

Cisco’s IoT solutions are vast and cater to a wide range of industries. For a comprehensive overview, visit Cisco’s main IoT Solutions page. The Industrial IoT root page provides specific insights into the industrial applications of IoT.

One notable resource is the Cisco Industrial IoT Portfolio brochure, a 39-page document that offers a detailed look into Cisco’s IoT offerings.

Conclusion

The IoT landscape is vast, and there are numerous opportunities to learn and grow in this field. Whether just starting or looking to specialize, Cisco offers a range of resources to support the journey for professionals looking to advance their IoT skills and knowledge. The Network Academy’s offerings might cater more to entry-level professionals, while specializations are better suited for those seeking to advance their careers. With IoT continuing to grow, now is an excellent time to dive into these educational opportunities and certifications.

