AVerMedia launches X'TRA GO GC515 for iPad, iPhone, Legion Go, MSI Claw, Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and more

AVerMedia Technologies has launched the X'TRA GO (GC515). This capture dock is designed specifically for Type-C mobile devices such as iPad, iPhone, Legion Go, MSI Claw, Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally, and Steam Deck.

The GC515 allows users to record high-quality video content up to 4K30 or 1080p120FPS with a simple one-click operation, without the need for a computer. The GC515 stands out not only for its recording capabilities but also as a multifunctional docking station, providing exceptional connectivity and convenience for content creators, gamers, and professionals alike.

Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia, expressed his enthusiasm about the new Go Series, stating, "Your Essential Go Anywhere epitomizes our latest series, crafted for those who prioritize reliability and convenience while on the move." He highlighted the GC515's user-friendly design and innovative features, emphasizing its role in enhancing daily activities such as content creation, gaming, and professional tasks.

The GC515's versatility extends beyond video capturing; it is also equipped with Type-C DP Alt mode compatibility for seamless plug-and-play connection with various mobile devices. It supports 4K60 HDMI output for a superior viewing experience, perfect for presentations, gaming sessions, and entertainment purposes. In PC-free mode, the device allows direct recording to a microSD card, making content management effortless.

Further distinguishing itself, the GC515 serves as a docking station, securely accommodating a wide array of handheld consoles. This feature positions the GC515 as a unique all-in-one solution in the market, catering to the needs of creators, gamers, travelers, professionals, and educators who demand both performance and portability.

Available in both black and white, the latter option offers an eco-friendly alternative made from PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. You can buy it here now for $199.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.