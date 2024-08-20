Kodi 21.1 'Omega' has arrived and you should download it now!

Five months ago, the stable version of Kodi 21 'Omega' was released, introducing a wealth of new features to the hugely popular home theater software. Additions include support for FFmpeg 6, DolbyVision on-the-fly profile conversion, and an in-game player viewer.

The Kodi Foundation is now hard at work on Kodi 22 'Piers', with an Alpha release expected soon. It hasn’t forgotten Kodi 21 users however, and a new build for that branch has just been released.

Although the team hasn’t officially announced Kodi 21.1 yet, it’s available for download from the official site and is well worth installing as it comes with an assortment of important bug fixes.

We’ll update this post when the team releases its list of changes for the new release, but you can browse the full collection of fixes over on GitHub.

You can get Kodi 21.1 'Omega' from here. Select your platform of choice, and download the new build from the Recommended tab.

