Save $43.99! Get 'The Ultimate Kali Linux Book, Third Edition' for FREE

Embark on an exciting journey into the world of Kali Linux -- the central hub for advanced penetration testing, and harness Nmap, Metasploit, Aircrack-ng, and Empire.

Honing your pentesting skills and exploiting vulnerabilities or conducting advanced penetration tests on wired and wireless enterprise networks, Kali Linux empowers cybersecurity professionals. In its latest third edition, The Ultimate Kali Linux Book goes further to guide you on how to setup your labs and explains breaches using enterprise networks.

This book is designed for newcomers and those curious about penetration testing, this guide is your fast track to learning pentesting with Kali Linux 2024.x. Think of this book as your stepping stone into real-world situations that guides you through lab setups and core penetration testing concepts.

As you progress in the book you’ll explore the toolkit of vulnerability assessment tools in Kali Linux, where gathering information takes the spotlight.

You'll learn how to find target systems, uncover device security issues, exploit network weaknesses, control operations, and even test web applications. The journey ends with understanding complex web application testing techniques, along with industry best practices. As you finish this captivating exploration of the Kali Linux book, you'll be ready to tackle advanced enterprise network testing -- with newfound skills and confidence. 

The Ultimate Kali Linux Book, from Packt, usually retails for $43.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 28, so act fast.

