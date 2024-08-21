Amazon launches refreshed Ring Battery Doorbell

Ring, a subsidiary of Amazon, today announced the release of its new Ring Battery Doorbell, the latest addition to its smart home security product lineup. This model introduces Head-to-Toe HD video, a feature that was previously available only in the higher-end Doorbell Plus and Pro models, and it boasts up to 23 percent longer battery life compared to its predecessor, based on commonly used settings.

The Battery Doorbell features a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view, which provides users with a comprehensive view from head to toe of anyone at their doorstep. This capability is particularly useful for monitoring package deliveries, offering a 66 percent taller view than the previous generation, the Ring Video Doorbell – 2nd Gen. Additionally, the device includes color night vision to ensure clear visibility in low-light conditions.

For installation, Ring has introduced a new push-pin mount system that simplifies the process. Users can attach the doorbell to a wall mount with a simple push, and it can be easily removed for battery recharging using a new push-pin tool.

As with all Ring products, the Battery Doorbell includes features such as motion detection with customizable zones, real-time alerts, Live View, and Two-Way Talk. Customers with a Ring Protect subscription can enjoy additional functionalities like Smart Alerts, Rich Notifications, extended cloud storage for video footage, and more. Additionally, users can connect the Battery Doorbell to compatible Alexa-enabled devices to further integrate their home security systems.

Ring is focusing on privacy and security by including features such as two-step verification and video end-to-end encryption. The device also offers customizable privacy settings and privacy zones, which allow users to exclude certain areas from video recording.

The Ring Battery Doorbell is available for pre-order at $99.99 from Amazon.com here. You can choose between Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze colors. Shipments are scheduled to begin on September 4, 2024.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.