MSI and Blizzard launch limited edition NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER for World of Warcraft’s 20th anniversary

MSI has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to release a special edition graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition, at PAX West. This launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft.

Yes, MSI and Blizzard are equipping gamers with this exclusive graphics card, available starting August 26 at the MSI store. Featuring NVIDIA’s 4070 SUPER GPU, the card incorporates cutting-edge technologies like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and real-time ray tracing to deliver premium graphics and immersive gameplay.

The card’s design pays homage to the epic saga of World of Warcraft, showcasing a color scheme of Mystic Blue and Glorious Gold, symbolizing the game’s iconic factions, the Horde and Alliance. It also includes magnetic puzzle backplates that represent all the expansions from the Burning Crusade to Shadowlands, allowing fans to celebrate their most cherished World of Warcraft moments.

Vincent Hou, Assistant Vice President of GNP BU at MSI, shared, “This collaboration with Blizzard is a celebration of the rich history and enduring legacy of World of Warcraft. We are thrilled to offer a product that not only leverages advanced technology but also captures the essence of the game's artistry.”

The celebration extends beyond the hardware release. On August 26, MSI and Blizzard will host a campaign event, inviting gamers to participate in activities that honor two decades of adventures in Azeroth and to win special prizes, including a custom WoW PC Mod and an RTX 4070 SUPER WoW Edition Bundle.

