Real-time hybrid data access is key to AI success

A new report from data lakehouse company Starburst highlights the critical role of real-time hybrid data access and robust security in successful AI implementations.

Based on a survey of 300 IT professionals from diverse industries in the United States and Western Europe, carried out by TheCUBE Research, the report shows 90 percent of respondents believe their data management practices are either somewhat or very aligned with their AI innovation goals, highlighting the critical role of coherent data strategies.

In addition 87 percent of organizations express a strong or very strong desire to implement AI within the next 12 months, with significant progress reported by 86 percent of respondents. However, organizations face significant hurdles in organizing both structured (52 percent) and unstructured data (50 percent) for AI applications. Data privacy/security concerns and data volume are cited as the most significant barriers.

"Real-time data access and robust security are paramount in the successful deployment of AI technologies. Our research underscores the significance of these elements, revealing that organizations prioritizing efficient data management practices are better positioned to harness the full potential of AI. The insights from this comprehensive report provide a roadmap for businesses to align their data strategies with their AI innovation goals, driving substantial advancements and competitive advantages in the AI landscape," says Shelly Kramer, managing director, principal analyst at TheCUBE Research.

Among other findings 52 percent of respondents have adopted data governance and federated data access strategies to improve data quality and accessibility across systems, including on-premises and in the cloud. 59 percent are leveraging cloud-based platforms for scalability, and 61 percent are using agile methodologies for data project management.

Real-time data access is also seen as essential, with 62 percent of respondents emphasizing its critical role in AI success.

"Starburst provides the essential foundation for AI innovation, emphasizing real-time hybrid data access and robust security," says Justin Borgman, co-founder and CEO of Starburst. "With our advanced and user-friendly open hybrid lakehouse platform, customers can navigate the complexities of data management with greater ease, efficiency, and accuracy, driving transformative AI outcomes."

The full report is available on the Starburst site.

Image credit: Siarhei Yurchanka/Dreamstime.com