Ampace launches Andes 300: A portable power station designed for adventure

No Comments

Ampace has introduced the Andes 300, a lightweight and portable power station designed to meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts, van lifers, and those living an active, mobile lifestyle. Weighing just 8.2 pounds and featuring a 266Wh capacity and 300W output, the Andes 300 combines power and portability in a way that sets it apart in the market.

Alfonso Chen, Chief Marketing Officer at Ampace, emphasized the device's innovative design and efficiency. "The Andes 300 is more than just a power station; it's a leap forward in technology crafted for the adventurous spirit," he stated. "It offers a unique blend of portability and high performance, ensuring that users stay connected and powered up no matter where they find themselves."

Despite its compact size, the Andes 300 does not compromise on power. It delivers 300W of continuous output and can surge up to 450W, enabling it to power a range of devices simultaneously through its six diverse outlets. This functionality is packed into a design that includes a built-in handle, making it an ideal companion for any adventure, from a weekend camping trip to longer off-grid experiences.

The Andes 300 boasts a remarkably fast charging time, reaching full capacity in just one hour. It offers flexible charging options, including a USB-C port for 100W fast charging, as well as traditional wall and solar charging. This versatility ensures that users can stay powered up with or without a conventional power source.

With a lifespan of 2500 cycles to 80 percent capacity, the Andes 300 is built to last. It operates efficiently even in extreme temperatures as low as -4℉, ensuring reliability across various environmental conditions. The device also includes smart features such as a dedicated app for remote monitoring and control, enhancing user convenience and safety with its advanced battery management system.

The Andes 300 is available for purchase starting today from Amazon here, priced at $249.99. A special early bird promotion offers a 20 percent discount, lowering the price to $199.99 until September 19.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Uber and Cruise shift gears with autonomous vehicle partnership

Ampace launches Andes 300: A portable power station designed for adventure

LibreOffice 24.8 unveils new features and improvements across entire suite

Business security: Advancements in on-premise and online tech solutions

Will streaming services run up that hill to replace big networks? 

SOUNDPEATS launches Capsule3 Pro+ wireless earbuds

Mint Mobile offers free family plans to AT&T and Verizon switchers

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

14 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.