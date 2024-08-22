Ampace launches Andes 300: A portable power station designed for adventure

Ampace has introduced the Andes 300, a lightweight and portable power station designed to meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts, van lifers, and those living an active, mobile lifestyle. Weighing just 8.2 pounds and featuring a 266Wh capacity and 300W output, the Andes 300 combines power and portability in a way that sets it apart in the market.

Alfonso Chen, Chief Marketing Officer at Ampace, emphasized the device's innovative design and efficiency. "The Andes 300 is more than just a power station; it's a leap forward in technology crafted for the adventurous spirit," he stated. "It offers a unique blend of portability and high performance, ensuring that users stay connected and powered up no matter where they find themselves."

Despite its compact size, the Andes 300 does not compromise on power. It delivers 300W of continuous output and can surge up to 450W, enabling it to power a range of devices simultaneously through its six diverse outlets. This functionality is packed into a design that includes a built-in handle, making it an ideal companion for any adventure, from a weekend camping trip to longer off-grid experiences.

The Andes 300 boasts a remarkably fast charging time, reaching full capacity in just one hour. It offers flexible charging options, including a USB-C port for 100W fast charging, as well as traditional wall and solar charging. This versatility ensures that users can stay powered up with or without a conventional power source.

With a lifespan of 2500 cycles to 80 percent capacity, the Andes 300 is built to last. It operates efficiently even in extreme temperatures as low as -4℉, ensuring reliability across various environmental conditions. The device also includes smart features such as a dedicated app for remote monitoring and control, enhancing user convenience and safety with its advanced battery management system.

The Andes 300 is available for purchase starting today from Amazon here, priced at $249.99. A special early bird promotion offers a 20 percent discount, lowering the price to $199.99 until September 19.

