OSMC's Kodi v21.1 update: Enhancing the Linux-based media center experience

OSMC (Open Source Media Center), a free and open-source media player operating system built on Linux, has released its new August version. This variant is notable for incorporating Kodi v21.1, also known as Omega.

The OSMC team delayed the release until Kodi v21.1 was available to prioritize stability and uphold the consistent user experience associated with OSMC. This approach reflects the team's focus on providing thoroughly tested upgrades aimed at improving media consumption while minimizing disruption to existing configurations.

The update addresses several technical issues and enhances overall system performance. It resolves problems with user data backups to SMB shares and corrects playback issues with VC-1 encoded content on Vero 4K/4K+ and V models. Additionally, the update brings refinements such as improved OSMC remote keymap messages and the introduction of custom EDID support for Vero 4K / 4K+ and V models to better accommodate different display technologies.

Enhanced 3D content viewing is now available through Full SBS/TAB support, and the Vero V model offers full-range video output, optimizing visual media quality. The latest OSMC skin supports Kodi v21 and introduces a new view type selection dialog for easier user navigation.

Further enhancements include support for a new 2560x1440p60 video mode on Vero 4K / 4K+ and V, an updated Wi-Fi driver for the Vero V to improve connectivity and performance, and expanded translation options to make the platform more accessible internationally.

Existing users interested in upgrading to the latest version can do so by navigating to My OSMC -> Updater and checking for updates manually, ensuring their devices are equipped with the latest features and improvements. For those new to the operating system, you a grab an image here.