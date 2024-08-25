OSMC's Kodi v21.1 update: Enhancing the Linux-based media center experience

No Comments

OSMC (Open Source Media Center), a free and open-source media player operating system built on Linux, has released its new August version. This variant is notable for incorporating Kodi v21.1, also known as Omega.

The OSMC team delayed the release until Kodi v21.1 was available to prioritize stability and uphold the consistent user experience associated with OSMC. This approach reflects the team's focus on providing thoroughly tested upgrades aimed at improving media consumption while minimizing disruption to existing configurations.

The update addresses several technical issues and enhances overall system performance. It resolves problems with user data backups to SMB shares and corrects playback issues with VC-1 encoded content on Vero 4K/4K+ and V models. Additionally, the update brings refinements such as improved OSMC remote keymap messages and the introduction of custom EDID support for Vero 4K / 4K+ and V models to better accommodate different display technologies.

Enhanced 3D content viewing is now available through Full SBS/TAB support, and the Vero V model offers full-range video output, optimizing visual media quality. The latest OSMC skin supports Kodi v21 and introduces a new view type selection dialog for easier user navigation.

Further enhancements include support for a new 2560x1440p60 video mode on Vero 4K / 4K+ and V, an updated Wi-Fi driver for the Vero V to improve connectivity and performance, and expanded translation options to make the platform more accessible internationally.

Existing users interested in upgrading to the latest version can do so by navigating to My OSMC -> Updater and checking for updates manually, ensuring their devices are equipped with the latest features and improvements. For those new to the operating system, you a grab an image here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

OSMC's Kodi v21.1 update: Enhancing the Linux-based media center experience

Protecting digital customer journeys from AI biases

Visible fires shots at Mint with $15 five-year rate guarantee for T-Mobile customers

Save $39.99! Get 'Cybersecurity Strategies and Best Practices' for FREE

Best Windows apps this week

File sharing phishing attacks increase 350 percent

The importance of API monitoring across the enterprise [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

18 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.