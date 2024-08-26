Kingston expands XS1000 external SSD line with new red variant

Kingston Technology has just expanded its XS1000 external SSD series with a bold new red color variant. This vibrant addition joins the existing black XS1000 and silver XS2000 models, enhancing the range with a dash of color tailored for users who appreciate a stylish flair in their tech gadgets.

The XS1000 red is not only about aesthetics; it maintains the lightweight and ultra-compact design of its predecessors, weighing in at just under 29 grams. This makes it one of the most portable SSDs on the market, ideal for users who are always on the move.

"Building on the success of our all-black XS1000, we saw an opportunity to introduce a color variant for those who want to stand out. The new red colorway allows our customers to express their style while benefiting from the same high performance and reliability," explained Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager at Kingston.

This pocket-sized drive delivers impressive speeds, with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s, thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. It is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, ensuring ample space for photos, videos, games, and more. The XS1000 is also a recent winner of the 2024 Red Dot Award for Product Design, underscoring its excellence in both form and function.

You can buy the red model here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.