Kingston expands XS1000 external SSD line with new red variant

No Comments

Kingston Technology has just expanded its XS1000 external SSD series with a bold new red color variant. This vibrant addition joins the existing black XS1000 and silver XS2000 models, enhancing the range with a dash of color tailored for users who appreciate a stylish flair in their tech gadgets.

The XS1000 red is not only about aesthetics; it maintains the lightweight and ultra-compact design of its predecessors, weighing in at just under 29 grams. This makes it one of the most portable SSDs on the market, ideal for users who are always on the move.

"Building on the success of our all-black XS1000, we saw an opportunity to introduce a color variant for those who want to stand out. The new red colorway allows our customers to express their style while benefiting from the same high performance and reliability," explained Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager at Kingston.

This pocket-sized drive delivers impressive speeds, with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s, thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. It is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, ensuring ample space for photos, videos, games, and more. The XS1000 is also a recent winner of the 2024 Red Dot Award for Product Design, underscoring its excellence in both form and function.

You can buy the red model here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple CFO stepping down

Are you ready for the big switch? MATIC to POL migration set for September 4th

Sony unveils WF-C510: Compact, comfortable, and powerful wireless earbuds

TIDAL launches new tools for US songwriters to manage royalties

BenQ introduces MA Series monitors designed for MacBook users

Kingston expands XS1000 external SSD line with new red variant

Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure increase 30 percent

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

19 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

13 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.