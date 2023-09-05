Kingston launches XS1000 external SSD

Kingston has once again upped the ante in portable storage solutions by unveiling its new XS1000 external SSD. Slotting alongside the existing XS2000, this new release is another feather in Kingston's already well-adorned cap, offering consumers even more choice in a competitive market.

The XS1000 doesn't just talk the talk; it walks the walk. We're looking at read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. With a maximum capacity of 2TB, the XS1000 not just fast but incredibly spacious, giving you room to store a colossal amount of data. Plus, it’s small enough to be mistaken for a key fob (69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm) and weighs less than 29 grams.

The XS1000 comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable, ensuring you're covered regardless of your device's age. That's right; it’s backward compatible, letting you connect not just to the latest gadgets but also to legacy devices. “Our customers want convenience, speed, and reliability without breaking the bank. The XS1000 delivers all of that,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager at Kingston.

This portable solid state drive comes in 1TB and 2TB variants, and each unit is backed by a limited five-year warranty with free technical support. So, if you're in the market for an SSD that combines form, function, and affordability, the XS1000 should be an excellent option. It can be purchased here with pricing starting at just $65.

