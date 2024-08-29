Speed up your system: The best custom Windows 10/11 builds for performance

While the standard versions of Windows 10 and 11 are designed to be all-encompassing, catering to a broad audience with varying needs, they can often be bogged down by features and services that not everyone needs, like Copilot in Windows 11 for example. Whether you're a professional needing a responsive system or a casual user looking for a smooth experience, the default versions of Windows 10 and 11 might not always offer the peak performance you desire.

Fortunately, there are customized versions of Windows that can help you unlock your PC’s full potential. These builds are designed to speed up your system by stripping away unnecessary features, optimizing resources, and delivering a leaner, faster operating system. Here’s a look at the five best custom Windows 10/11 builds that can help you achieve superior performance.

The Risks of Custom Windows Builds While these custom Windows builds can significantly enhance your system's performance, they obviously come with certain risks. Because these versions are modified by third parties, they are not officially supported by Microsoft. This can lead to potential security vulnerabilities, as these builds may not receive the latest updates or patches. Additionally, there is a risk of downloading malicious software if you obtain these builds from untrustworthy sources. There's also a very good chance your antivirus software might flag them up as malware. It's worth trying them out in a virtual environment or on a second machine before making the full time switch.

1. Windows X-Lite

Why It’s Great for Performance : Windows 10/11 Lite versions are designed to remove bloatware and non-essential services that can weigh down your system. By shedding these unnecessary components, X-Lite versions free system resources, resulting in faster and more efficient performance.

2. Ghost Spectre

Why It’s Great for Performance : Ghost Spectre versions of Windows are celebrated for their aggressive optimization aimed at speed and performance. They prioritize delivering a streamlined user experience by trimming away all non-essential features and services.

3. AtlasOS

Why It’s Great for Performance : AtlasOS is designed to minimize latency, boost frames per second (FPS), and optimize overall system responsiveness. It’s an excellent choice for users who demand a fast and responsive operating system.

4. Nexus LiteOS

Why It’s Great for Performance : Nexus LiteOS is a high-performance custom version of Windows 10 that prioritizes reducing resource usage and enhancing speed. It’s particularly beneficial for users running Windows on less powerful hardware or those seeking a more efficient system.

5. ReviOS

Why It’s Great for Performance : ReviOS is a performance-optimized build that strikes a balance between stability, speed, and customizability. It’s designed to deliver a smooth experience by eliminating unnecessary features and honing in on what truly matters: performance.

