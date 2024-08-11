Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

Microsoft is set to pull the plug on Windows 10 in the near future, leaving people with the choice of upgrading to the AI-heavy Windows 11, or continuing to use an unsupported operating system -- and all of the dangers that entails.

Microsoft will offer paid support for anyone who wishes to keep using Windows 10, and 0patch will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it, but what we really need is a more modern version of that OS.

Prolific concept creator AR 4789, who previously imagined versions of Windows 12 and Windows 13, as well as modern versions of Windows XP and Windows 7, has channeled his creative abilities into envisioning what an updated 2024 version of Windows 10 might look like.

Many of his concepts show the imagined operating systems being installed, but this latest one focuses on the look and features of the 2024 Edition. We think it looks great, with a whole new aesthetic, and system wide drag and drop functionality. Plus, unlike Microsoft, AR 4789 hasn’t tried to cram AI into every possible area of the operating system.

Watch the full video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments section. What would you like to see in a modern version of Windows 10?



