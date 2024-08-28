Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

Despite Microsoft's ongoing efforts to improve Windows 11 by fixing bugs and introducing new features -- most notably AI integration with Copilot -- many users continue to experience issues and design inconsistencies that detract from the overall experience. No wonder so many people are choosing to stick with Windows 10.

However, there's good news: Rectify11, a third-party solution designed to address Windows 11's many problems, has just been updated to version 3.2, offering a more polished and consistent user experience.

Rectify11 uses a number of tools to patch and replace Windows 11 inconsistencies. These include Resource Hacker, SecureUXTheme and WinverUWP. It also uses 8GadgetPack to bring Windows gadgets back to the desktop.

To install the software:

Download Rectify11Installer.exe

Run the installer

Download and install .NET 8.0 Desktop Runtime if prompted to do so

Select your installation options

Wait for it to install, then restart your PC to finish.

During the installation process you'll be given the option of choosing which elements of Windows 11 you'd like rectified. These include System Icons (choose from basic and advanced), Themes, and Extras such as enhanced context menus, rectified gadgets, accent color colorizing, Rectify11 wallpapers, and remastered user avatars.

This is what’s changed in the latest release:

Rectify11 Control Panel fixes

General bug fixes and improvements

Translation updates

Migrated to .NET 8

Like any tool that modifies Windows, Rectify11 may not be for everyone, but version 3.2 is stable, and you can easily uninstall it if you don't like the changes. Installing the mod won't interfere with Windows updates, though you might need to reinstall Rectify11 after major feature updates to Windows 11.

