Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

No Comments

Despite Microsoft's ongoing efforts to improve Windows 11 by fixing bugs and introducing new features -- most notably AI integration with Copilot -- many users continue to experience issues and design inconsistencies that detract from the overall experience. No wonder so many people are choosing to stick with Windows 10.

However, there's good news: Rectify11, a third-party solution designed to address Windows 11's many problems, has just been updated to version 3.2, offering a more polished and consistent user experience.

SEE ALSO: Get Windows working the way YOU want with Super God Mode

Rectify11 uses a number of tools to patch and replace Windows 11 inconsistencies. These include Resource Hacker, SecureUXTheme and WinverUWP. It also uses 8GadgetPack to bring Windows gadgets back to the desktop.

To install the software:

  • Download Rectify11Installer.exe
  • Run the installer
  • Download and install .NET 8.0 Desktop Runtime if prompted to do so
  • Select your installation options
  • Wait for it to install, then restart your PC to finish.

During the installation process you'll be given the option of choosing which elements of Windows 11 you'd like rectified. These include System Icons (choose from basic and advanced), Themes, and Extras such as enhanced context menus, rectified gadgets, accent color colorizing, Rectify11 wallpapers, and remastered user avatars.

This is what’s changed in the latest release:

  • Rectify11 Control Panel fixes
  • General bug fixes and improvements
  • Translation updates
  • Migrated to .NET 8

Like any tool that modifies Windows, Rectify11 may not be for everyone, but version 3.2 is stable, and you can easily uninstall it if you don't like the changes. Installing the mod won't interfere with Windows updates, though you might need to reinstall Rectify11 after major feature updates to Windows 11.

Image credit: Vadymvdrobot/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

LLMs vulnerable to prompt injection attacks

Save $31.99! Get 'Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Online Cookbook' for FREE

Resilience blueprint: Strategic steps to build operational resiliency

Get Windows working the way YOU want with Super God Mode

UK government wants the AI to eat your homework

Publicly available GenAI development apps open to exploitation

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.