Best Windows apps this week

Windows 10 users will see ads for Microsoft 365 in the Start menu soon as well. Microsoft launched an update that is integrating the feature.

DISMTools

DISMTools offers a graphical user interface for the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool of the Windows operating system.

DISM allows administrators to prepare, modify, and repair system images. DISMTools moves the tool from the command line to a graphical user interface.

Super God Mode

You may have heard about God Mode, the hidden Windows feature that creates a folder with 200 deep links to admin tools and settings. Super God Mode expands on that and creates even more links.

You end up with more than 1000 shortcuts to even more tools and settings in Windows. You may check out Wayne's review for additional information.

xd-AntiSpy

The open source app reimagines the classic XP-AntiSpy tweaking app for Windows 10 and 11. It lets you tweak settings in Windows by checking boxes in the interface.

The latest version introduces support for plugins, which extend the functionality significantly. It ships with about ten plugins right now, including the aforementioned Super God Mode.