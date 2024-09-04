Google AI brings the heat to fight scorching urban temperatures

With 2024 expected to exceed 2023 as the hottest year on record, rising temperatures continue to affect urban areas disproportionately. Urban heat islands -- locations where infrastructure such as buildings and roads trap and radiate heat -- experience temperature increases at twice the global average. This poses a particular risk to vulnerable populations, including older adults, children, and people with chronic health issues. From 2017 to 2021, heat-related deaths among those aged 65 and older increased by roughly 85 percent.

Google Research is working on AI-driven solutions to address this issue. The company's new Heat Resilience tool uses artificial intelligence to analyze satellite and aerial imagery, helping cities estimate the impact of cooling strategies such as tree planting and installing reflective surfaces like cool roofs.

This tool provides city planners with data to identify the hottest neighborhoods and determine where to prioritize cooling efforts. By using AI models to consider local factors like green space and roof reflectivity, the tool offers insights tailored to specific areas, enabling officials to make data-driven decisions at the neighborhood level.

Currently, 14 U.S. cities are piloting the tool. For example, officials in Miami-Dade County are exploring how the tool can guide the development of policies to promote heat mitigation. In Stockton, California, the tool has helped gather data to assess potential heat reduction projects.

Google's AI tool aims to assist cities in planning and implementing strategies to reduce urban heat. By working with more cities in the future, the goal is to support efforts to create safer, healthier urban environments.