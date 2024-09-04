Bitdefender launches new protection solution for YouTubers

Attacks on content creators and online influencers have surged alongside the growing accessibility of deepfake technologies, posing a significant threat.

To combat these threats Bitdefender is launching a new Security for Creators package that safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware sending alerts in real-time.

It monitors YouTube accounts for unusual behavior such as mass deletion of videos, alterations to the account name, profile changes, channel description modifications and other indications of account take over. Alerts are sent to the channel owner as soon as an incident is detected.

It also looks for threats such as zero-days, spyware, ransomware, malicious links, infostealer malware and other thingss specifically targeting user login credentials and sensitive data that would give cybercriminals an easy path for account takeover.

In the event of an account takeover, Bitdefender Security for Creators offers a step-by-step guide to quick recovery that includes removing the malicious actor and regaining access to the account.

"Cybercriminals target YouTube, online influencers, and other popular platforms to exploit the trust content owners have built, gaining access to millions of followers to expand the reach of their malware and scam campaigns. A single breach could erase years of content and established reputation," says Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender Security for Creators is the first comprehensive security solution that guards content, online channels, and owner integrity around-the-clock."

Bitdefender Security for Creators is available now with plans starting from $15 a month. You can find out more on the Bitdefender site.

Image credit: [email protected]/depositphotos.com