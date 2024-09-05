Starting them young -- KnowBe4 releases free children's cybersecurity kit

In an increasingly digital world, youngsters are just as a risk as the rest of us -- perhaps more so -- which means cybersecurity education for children is crucial.

Security awareness training company KnowBe4 has released its Children's Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit, featuring an AI safety video, a password video game, a cybersecurity activity book, and middle school lesson plans.

The kit also includes a Roblox game called KnowBe4 Hack-A-Cat, which teaches students about things like phishing, ransomware, and other cybersecurity-related topics.

"We are committed to continually improving our cybersecurity education resources for children," says John Just, chief learning officer at KnowBe4. "The excitement around our Roblox game prompted educators to request an accompanying lesson. We're thrilled to add this to our Children's Kit, enhancing its value for students worldwide. These updates reflect our dedication to providing engaging, relevant, and effective cybersecurity training for children."

Users can download the kit's content in a common standard called Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) and use it as part of their own Learning Management Systems (LMS) and / or Virtual Learning Environments (VLE).

Modules available include:

AI Awareness for Students

Bye Bye Bully

Captain Awareness: Conquer Internet Safety for Kids

Password Zapper Game

Spot the Phish -- Kid's Edition

There are also supporting materials available to download in image and document formats.

The kit is available free to under 16s, teachers and parents on the KnowBe4 site. It will be updated throughout the school year based on the latest threats and feedback from partner institutions.