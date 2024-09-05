Starting them young -- KnowBe4 releases free children's cybersecurity kit

1 Comment

In an increasingly digital world, youngsters are just as a risk as the rest of us -- perhaps more so -- which means cybersecurity education for children is crucial.

Security awareness training company KnowBe4 has released its Children's Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit, featuring an AI safety video, a password video game, a cybersecurity activity book, and middle school lesson plans.

The kit also includes a Roblox game called KnowBe4 Hack-A-Cat, which teaches students about things like phishing, ransomware, and other cybersecurity-related topics.

"We are committed to continually improving our cybersecurity education resources for children," says John Just, chief learning officer at KnowBe4. "The excitement around our Roblox game prompted educators to request an accompanying lesson. We're thrilled to add this to our Children's Kit, enhancing its value for students worldwide. These updates reflect our dedication to providing engaging, relevant, and effective cybersecurity training for children."

Users can download the kit's content in a common standard called Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) and use it as part of their own Learning Management Systems (LMS) and / or Virtual Learning Environments (VLE).

Modules available include:

  • AI Awareness for Students
  • Bye Bye Bully
  • Captain Awareness: Conquer Internet Safety for Kids
  • Password Zapper Game
  • Spot the Phish -- Kid's Edition

There are also supporting materials available to download in image and document formats.

The kit is available free to under 16s, teachers and parents on the KnowBe4 site. It will be updated throughout the school year based on the latest threats and feedback from partner institutions.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

beyerdynamic debuts AVENTHO 300 wireless headphones and AMIRON 300 TWS earbuds with advanced audio technology

Starting them young -- KnowBe4 releases free children's cybersecurity kit

Vanta launches new tools to fight third-party risk

GoPro unveils HERO13 Black and HERO cameras

Enterprises take cautious approach to security spending

UK public worried about over reliance on IT following CrowdStrike problems

Shohei Ohtani hits home run as new face of Beats by Dre

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

13 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.