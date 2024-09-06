Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-eleven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 has surpassed Windows 10 on Steam as the most used operating system. It is still close though. On the Recall-front, Microsoft said that users won't b able to uninstall the controversial AI-feature Recall after all.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Files 3.7

The update for the file management tool includes a new interesting, but experimental feature. It allows you to "flatten" folders, which attempts to move files from subfolders into the main folder.

There is also a handy new shortcut. Hold the Shift-key while pressing the properties button to launch the properties window of File Explorer.

Firefox 130

Mozilla added a few interesting features to the new stable browser version. The new Labs section lists an automated picture-in-picture mode, which enables and disables the smaller window for playing media automatically when switching tabs.

There is also an option to enable AI chatbots in the sidebar and better translate support.

PowerToys 0.84

Microsoft's open source tools collection has a new tool. It is called Workspaces and its main purpose is to launch multiple programs at once.

You may add programs to groups and configure on which monitor they will launch. Options to set the position on the screen and the size of windows are also provided.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Why is the world witnessing a surge in data breaches?

The importance of preparing data for AI integration

Save $30! Get 'Data Analytics & Visualization All-in-One For Dummies' for FREE

Best Windows apps this week

Durabook launches upgraded S14I semi-rugged laptop with AI capabilities

What's needed for SBOM success? [Q&A]

beyerdynamic debuts AVENTHO 300 wireless headphones and AMIRON 300 TWS earbuds with advanced audio technology

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.