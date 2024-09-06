Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-eleven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 has surpassed Windows 10 on Steam as the most used operating system. It is still close though. On the Recall-front, Microsoft said that users won't b able to uninstall the controversial AI-feature Recall after all.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Files 3.7

The update for the file management tool includes a new interesting, but experimental feature. It allows you to "flatten" folders, which attempts to move files from subfolders into the main folder.

There is also a handy new shortcut. Hold the Shift-key while pressing the properties button to launch the properties window of File Explorer.

Firefox 130

Mozilla added a few interesting features to the new stable browser version. The new Labs section lists an automated picture-in-picture mode, which enables and disables the smaller window for playing media automatically when switching tabs.

There is also an option to enable AI chatbots in the sidebar and better translate support.

PowerToys 0.84

Microsoft's open source tools collection has a new tool. It is called Workspaces and its main purpose is to launch multiple programs at once.

You may add programs to groups and configure on which monitor they will launch. Options to set the position on the screen and the size of windows are also provided.