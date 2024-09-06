Durabook launches upgraded S14I semi-rugged laptop with AI capabilities

Durabook has introduced an upgraded version of its S14I Semi-rugged Laptop, now equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors that feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). This enhancement makes the laptop capable of handling AI-driven tasks, catering to professionals in industries such as public safety, utilities, and manufacturing.

The upgraded S14I includes dual hot-swappable batteries, offering up to 24 hours of continuous use in dual battery mode. The display has also been improved with a DynaVue sunlight-readable panel that delivers brightness up to 1,200 nits, making it suitable for outdoor use in diverse conditions.

The laptop is MIL-STD-810H certified, withstanding drops from up to 4 feet and featuring IP53-rated resistance to dust and water. It is designed to operate in a wide temperature range, from -20°F to 145°F, making it ideal for use in extreme environments. The device supports up to two NVMe PCIe SSDs, with an option for a quick-release design for faster upgrades or replacements. It also offers RAID 0 and RAID 1 support for enhanced data management and redundancy.

The S14I includes two RJ-45 LAN ports by default, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and optional RS-232 serial ports. It also provides wireless connectivity options with support for Wi-Fi 7, 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS for location tracking.

Additional security features include Intel vPro, TPM 2.0, an optional smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader, fingerprint scanner, and a 5.0 MP infrared camera for Windows Hello facial recognition. The S14I runs on Windows 11 Secured-core PC for added protection against sophisticated threats.

For professionals requiring more graphical processing power, the laptop can be equipped with an optional NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU, enabling it to handle AI-driven workloads, graphics rendering, and architectural illustrations, delivering up to 100 TOPS (trillion operations per second) with AI acceleration.

