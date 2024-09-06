Satechi launches upgraded slim multi-port adapters with enhanced speed and power

Satechi has announced the release of three upgraded slim multi-port adapters designed for Mac and PC users. These new models—the 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K, 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter, and 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet—offer improved connectivity, stronger power delivery, and faster data transfer speeds, while maintaining the same price points as previous versions.

The adapters feature Satechi's premium design standards, with sleek aluminum enclosures, tangle-free braided cables, and reinforced necks for durability. These adapters are suitable for various users, including content creators, photographers, remote workers, and business professionals, making them versatile additions to any tech setup.

Overview of the New Adapters

7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet : This model includes Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and micro/SD card readers. It is an upgrade from the previous USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter.

: This model includes Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and micro/SD card readers. It is an upgrade from the previous USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter. 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter : This adapter features 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB-A 2.0 port, and a micro/SD card reader, improving upon the Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2.

: This adapter features 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB-A 2.0 port, and a micro/SD card reader, improving upon the Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2. 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K: This version includes 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, serving as an enhanced version of the Type-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K.

Upgraded Performance and Efficiency

Satechi has upgraded the USB-A data ports across all three adapters to support the latest 3.2 Gen 2 standard, allowing data transfer rates of up to 10Gbps. This improvement makes the adapters suitable for users needing to transfer large files quickly, stream high-definition content, or connect multiple devices simultaneously.

The adapters also support up to 100W of power delivery, a significant increase from the 60W limit of previous models. This makes them well-suited for powering a wide range of professional-grade devices, helping users maintain efficiency in their workflows or gaming setups.

Refined Design for Modern Users

Design remains a key focus for Satechi, and the new adapters reflect this with their sleek, durable aluminum bodies featuring chamfered edges. The adapters are slimmer than traditional multi-port adapters, helping users minimize desk clutter while maintaining a polished appearance.

Satechi has introduced a more compact, rounder USB-C connector to ensure a secure connection even with devices in protective cases. The tangle-free braided cable with a reinforced neck adds to the durability of the adapters, which are available in Space Gray, Silver, and Black to complement Apple products and other modern tech setups.

Pricing and Availability

The 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K, 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter, and 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet are available for purchase today from Amazon here. The adapters are priced at $59.99, $69.99, and $79.99, respectively, and come in Space Gray, Silver, and Black color options.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.