Stealth mode browser helps spot sneaky phishing attempts

A new zero-trust stealth mode browser is being launched by SlashNext, designed to see through obfuscation techniques commonly used by threat actors, and deliver enhanced protection against phishing and malware.

In recent years, well-intentioned companies offering free services such as CAPTCHA solutions and content delivery networks have inadvertently aided threat actors. For example, Cloudflare's Turnstile Services and similar CAPTCHA solutions are commonly exploited as obfuscation techniques. CAPTCHAs are used to block the crawlers employed by security services from accessing and analyzing phishing sites.

Project Phantom is a stealth mode browser that emulates the behavior of regular browsers on physical machines, with a virtual user seamlessly browsing the web. It can bypass the obfuscation techniques employed by CAPTCHA services from Cloudflare, Google, and others to spot the phishing sites they may be hiding.

In addition the browser can uncover advanced threats hosted on trusted services like SharePoint, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe -- these make up 50 percent of the threats SlashNext detects daily. The company has seen a 10x increase in threat detections using the stealth browser.

"Over 60 percent of malicious URLs delivered via email are protected by CAPTCHA, which is why we developed this unique technology to detect these threats before they compromise users," says Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext. "Our patented Zero-Trust Stealth Mode Browsers behave exactly like a human user, interacting with CAPTCHAs to access phishing and other malicious content hidden behind these barriers for AI analysis. As a result, we uniquely detect and block these threats that others routinely miss."

You can find out more about Project Phantom on the SlashNext site.

Image credit: alphaspirit/depositphotos.com