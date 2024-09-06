Stealth mode browser helps spot sneaky phishing attempts

No Comments

A new zero-trust stealth mode browser is being launched by SlashNext, designed to see through obfuscation techniques commonly used by threat actors, and deliver enhanced protection against phishing and malware.

In recent years, well-intentioned companies offering free services such as CAPTCHA solutions and content delivery networks have inadvertently aided threat actors. For example, Cloudflare's Turnstile Services and similar CAPTCHA solutions are commonly exploited as obfuscation techniques. CAPTCHAs are used to block the crawlers employed by security services from accessing and analyzing phishing sites.

Project Phantom is a stealth mode browser that emulates the behavior of regular browsers on physical machines, with a virtual user seamlessly browsing the web. It can bypass the obfuscation techniques employed by CAPTCHA services from Cloudflare, Google, and others to spot the phishing sites they may be hiding.

In addition the browser can uncover advanced threats hosted on trusted services like SharePoint, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe -- these make up 50 percent of the threats SlashNext detects daily. The company has seen a 10x increase in threat detections using the stealth browser.

"Over 60 percent of malicious URLs delivered via email are protected by CAPTCHA, which is why we developed this unique technology to detect these threats before they compromise users," says Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext. "Our patented Zero-Trust Stealth Mode Browsers behave exactly like a human user, interacting with CAPTCHAs to access phishing and other malicious content hidden behind these barriers for AI analysis. As a result, we uniquely detect and block these threats that others routinely miss."

You can find out more about Project Phantom on the SlashNext site.

Image credit: alphaspirit/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

Old habits, new threats -- Why more phishing attacks are bypassing outdated perimeter detection

Stealth mode browser helps spot sneaky phishing attempts

Satechi launches upgraded slim multi-port adapters with enhanced speed and power

Satechi unveils vegan-leather passport cover with Find My for secure and stylish travel

Why is the world witnessing a surge in data breaches?

The importance of preparing data for AI integration

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.