Ubuntu Linux 24.10 codenamed 'Oracular Oriole' takes flight with mystical inspiration

Canonical has officially revealed the codename for Ubuntu 24.10, and it's drawing inspiration from myth and poetry. The upcoming release will be known as "Oracular Oriole," a name that combines the imagery of the vibrant oriole bird with a sense of prophecy and creativity. This continues Ubuntu's tradition of pairing animal-themed codenames with evocative adjectives, blending symbolism with the open-source community’s forward-looking spirit.

The name "Oracular Oriole" harkens back to the oriole’s presence in various cultures, where it has been seen as a symbol of prosperity and divine foresight. This theme is reflected in Ubuntu 24.10’s artistic direction, including its official wallpaper. Canonical's design team has crafted an intricate representation of the Oriole, incorporating celestial motifs like planets and concentric circles, alluding to Ubuntu's "circle of friends" logo. The design, described by Marcus Haslam, the project’s lead designer, brings together the bird’s mythical qualities with modern visual rhythm.

Ubuntu 24.10 "Oracular Oriole" promises more than just aesthetic updates. While the full feature list has yet to be unveiled, this release is set to be an important step forward for Canonical as it celebrates 20 years of Ubuntu. The codename hints at a release focused on creativity, collaboration, and community, core values of the open-source ecosystem.

The "Oracular Oriole" will feature artwork selected from the latest Ubuntu Wallpaper Competition, showcasing contributions from artists, photographers, and creators across the globe. Ubuntu users can expect a new level of visual sophistication and a continued push towards a seamless user experience.

