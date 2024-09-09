ADATA launches XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 gaming memory

ADATA’s gaming brand, XPG, has introduced its latest LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 gaming memory module, designed to cater to gamers, esports professionals, and tech enthusiasts. With a strong focus on both high performance and eco-friendliness, this new DDR5 memory module brings an innovative combination of extreme overclocking capabilities and sustainable production.

The LANCER NEON RGB stands out with an exclusive heat dissipating PCB coating that improves heat dissipation efficiency by 10 percent compared to traditional memory heatsinks. This coating increases the heat dissipation area and significantly lowers memory temperature by an average of 8.5°C. Overclockers can now push their memory modules to high clock speeds without worrying about thermal throttling, thanks to this advanced cooling solution.

In addition to its technical prowess, the LANCER NEON RGB boasts 60 percent RGB illumination across its heatsink, offering stunning lighting effects for gaming setups. ADATA has taken environmental sustainability seriously by incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the heatsink, reducing carbon emissions by over 70 percent. Additionally, its packaging uses FSC-certified paper, reinforcing the company's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing.

Visually, the LANCER NEON RGB carries forward the iconic triangular geometric design of the XPG LANCER family but elevates it with 3D pyramid patterns. Whether lit or not, the memory module displays a sleek and refined aesthetic that complements any gaming rig. The module also supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, ensuring performance stability across various platforms.

With clock speeds ranging from 6,000MT/s to 8,000MT/s and capacities of 16GB and 24GB, the LANCER NEON RGB is set to deliver extreme performance in both single and dual-module configurations.