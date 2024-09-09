ADATA launches XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 gaming memory

No Comments

ADATA’s gaming brand, XPG, has introduced its latest LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 gaming memory module, designed to cater to gamers, esports professionals, and tech enthusiasts. With a strong focus on both high performance and eco-friendliness, this new DDR5 memory module brings an innovative combination of extreme overclocking capabilities and sustainable production.

The LANCER NEON RGB stands out with an exclusive heat dissipating PCB coating that improves heat dissipation efficiency by 10 percent compared to traditional memory heatsinks. This coating increases the heat dissipation area and significantly lowers memory temperature by an average of 8.5°C. Overclockers can now push their memory modules to high clock speeds without worrying about thermal throttling, thanks to this advanced cooling solution.

In addition to its technical prowess, the LANCER NEON RGB boasts 60 percent RGB illumination across its heatsink, offering stunning lighting effects for gaming setups. ADATA has taken environmental sustainability seriously by incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the heatsink, reducing carbon emissions by over 70 percent. Additionally, its packaging uses FSC-certified paper, reinforcing the company's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing.

Visually, the LANCER NEON RGB carries forward the iconic triangular geometric design of the XPG LANCER family but elevates it with 3D pyramid patterns. Whether lit or not, the memory module displays a sleek and refined aesthetic that complements any gaming rig. The module also supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, ensuring performance stability across various platforms.

With clock speeds ranging from 6,000MT/s to 8,000MT/s and capacities of 16GB and 24GB, the LANCER NEON RGB is set to deliver extreme performance in both single and dual-module configurations.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

Apple launches iPhone 16 with advanced A18 chip, enhanced camera features and Apple Intelligence

ADATA launches XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 gaming memory

DoorDash partners with Magnolia Bakery to deliver exclusive new banana pudding flavor through DashMart

TP-Link launches Omada Cloud Essentials for cloud-based network management

The role of AI in securing identity [Q&A]

Save $24! Get 'The Code of Honor: Embracing Ethics in Cybersecurity' for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.