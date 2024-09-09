Apple launches iPhone 16 with advanced A18 chip, enhanced camera features and Apple Intelligence

Apple today took the wraps off its new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 series, powered by an all-new A18 chip, offers a number of improvements over its predecessors, including new camera functionalities and an improved battery life. The new Camera Control system allows for intuitive interactions with the camera settings and incorporates a tactile switch for quick access, a force sensor for precise adjustments, and a capacitive sensor for easy interaction.

Both models are equipped with a 48MP main camera that combines two optical qualities in one unit, offering both wide and Telephoto options. Additionally, the introduction of a new 12MP Ultra Wide camera supports macro photography and improves low-light performance by capturing more light.

The iPhone 16 models are designed for durability, featuring Ceramic Shield technology for better drop performance and resistance to water and dust. The internal structure of the devices has been re-engineered to accommodate larger batteries and improve heat dissipation, which contributes to their extended battery life.

Apple Intelligence, embedded in the iPhone 16 lineup, makes use of the advanced Apple silicon and generative models to enhance and simplify user interactions by understanding and generating language and images. Apple says it intelligently integrates personal context to streamline tasks across applications while ensuring user privacy through Private Cloud Compute. This system allows for scalable computational power, balancing between on-device processing and more extensive, server-based tasks on dedicated servers, enhancing privacy measures within artificial intelligence frameworks.

Apple plans to roll out Apple Intelligence as a free software update, initially available in US English, offering features like Writing Tools in iOS 18 for text editing and summarization, system-wide. This update also offers deeper Siri integration for a more natural dialogue and contextual understanding.

“iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus mark the beginning of a new era for iPhone with Apple Intelligence delivering powerful, personal, and private experiences to our users,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With new ways to discover the world around you and capture memories using Camera Control; a 48MP Fusion camera that gives you two optical-quality cameras in one; a big boost in battery life; and powerful, efficient performance thanks to the A18 chip, this is the perfect time for customers to upgrade or make the switch to iPhone.”

These new iPhones are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes and come in five colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. The iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899, with pre-orders beginning on September 13 and general availability starting on September 20.