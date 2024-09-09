Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

Apple has just unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, positioning them as compelling options for anyone that’s been considering Google's latest Pixel 9 Pro. With the new A18 Pro chip, advanced camera system, and Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 Pro models deliver powerful performance, cutting-edge features, and a sleek design that make them hard to ignore.

The iPhone 16 Pro offers a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts an impressive 6.9-inch screen -- the largest ever on an iPhone. Both models feature ultra-thin borders, enhancing their sleek design. With ProMotion technology and Always-On displays, users can expect smooth scrolling and vivid visuals. The new titanium frame not only makes these phones more durable but also significantly lighter than previous models. This design is further protected by Ceramic Shield, which, Apple says, is 2x tougher than glass on other smartphones.

At the core of these devices is the A18 Pro chip, built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology. The 16-core Neural Engine powers Apple Intelligence, enabling advanced machine learning for smarter interactions and enhanced performance. The 6-core CPU offers a 15 percent speed boost over previous models, while using 20 percent less power. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the 6-core GPU, which delivers up to 20 percent faster performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, making these iPhones perfect for immersive mobile gaming.

With up to 1TB of storage, the iPhone 16 Pro models provide ample space for high-resolution photos, videos, and large apps, ensuring that users won’t need to worry about running out of storage anytime soon. These iPhones also support faster USB 3 speeds, making file transfers and pro workflows more efficient.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max come equipped with a powerful camera system that could sway anyone debating between these and Google’s Pixel 9 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro models introduce a 48MP Fusion camera with a quad-pixel sensor, capable of capturing 4K120 fps video in Dolby Vision -- an industry first for smartphones. This enables stunning, cinema-quality footage right from your phone.

SEE ALSO: Apple launches iPhone 16 with advanced A18 chip, enhanced camera features and Apple Intelligence

In addition to the main 48MP camera, the Pro models also include a 48MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus and a 5x Telephoto lens, making these devices versatile tools for both photography and videography. Whether you’re capturing wide-angle shots or focusing in on distant subjects, the iPhone 16 Pro can handle it all. Apple's new Camera Control feature also adds intuitive touch and tactile controls, allowing users to easily adjust camera settings and capture the perfect shot.

Apple’s focus on pro-level photography and video doesn’t stop there. Both iPhone 16 Pro models feature four studio-quality microphones for capturing spatial audio, adding another layer of depth to videos. Plus, new tools like Audio Mix allow users to edit and fine-tune sound after recording.

Apple claims the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers the best battery life of any iPhone to date. The combination of the efficient A18 Pro chip, larger battery, and optimized power management in iOS 18 means users can expect longer usage without needing to charge frequently.

Both models support fast charging, with MagSafe charging speeds now reaching up to 25W. Apple has also introduced new MagSafe accessories, including a charger that supports faster wireless charging, and cases designed to integrate seamlessly with the new Camera Control system.

The iPhone 16 Pro lineup also sees the debut of Apple Intelligence, an AI-powered system that enhances user interactions across the device. Using Apple’s advanced generative models, this feature delivers personalized suggestions, helps with tasks like rewriting emails or summarizing notifications, and works across apps to simplify everyday tasks.

Privacy remains a priority with Apple Intelligence. Apple’s Private Cloud Compute ensures that user data is processed securely, balancing on-device and server-based computing while maintaining user privacy. Siri is also more deeply integrated into this system, with improved natural language understanding and the ability to help with pro-level photo and video editing tasks.

Apple continues its sustainability push with the iPhone 16 Pro models. The phones feature more than 25 percent recycled materials, including 100 percent recycled aluminum in the internal structure and 95 percent recycled lithium in the battery. Apple aims to be fully carbon neutral by 2030, and the iPhone 16 Pro lineup is a key step toward achieving that goal.

For those weighing their options between the iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro, the decision comes down to performance, camera capabilities, and personal preferences. Apple’s latest offerings provide top-tier performance with the A18 Pro chip, a versatile and powerful camera system, and the convenience of Apple Intelligence -- all wrapped in a sleek titanium design. With these features and competitive pricing, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup certainly gives the Pixel 9 Pro a run for its money.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Both devices are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. They come in four finishes: black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and -- my personal favorite -- desert titanium.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max begin on Friday, September 13, with availability starting on September 20 in major markets like the US, UK, and Canada. For additional countries, including Macao and Vietnam, availability will start on September 27.