Apple unveils AirPods 4 and introduces hearing health features in AirPods Pro 2

Apple has announced the release of the AirPods 4, along with new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2, marking the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience. The new AirPods lineup includes a redesigned AirPods 4 with an open-ear design and two models: AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Additionally, AirPods Max now come in a variety of new colors and offer USB-C charging for added convenience. AirPods Pro 2 will launch this fall with features like Hearing Protection, a Hearing Test, and a clinical-grade Hearing Aid, providing an end-to-end solution for users' hearing health.

AirPods 4 and AirPods Max are available for pre-order starting today, with in-store availability beginning on September 20. The hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 will be available in over 100 countries later this year.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said: “With AirPods 4, customers can enjoy Active Noise Cancellation and the most advanced audio experience ever in an open-ear design. And with a revolutionary update to the world’s best-selling headphones, AirPods Pro will deliver groundbreaking new capabilities — including Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features — to help more than a billion people affected by hearing loss.”

The AirPods 4 feature a redesigned open-ear fit, developed using advanced 3D modeling and photogrammetry, which allows for an enhanced fit based on over 50 million ear shape data points. With this new design, AirPods 4 deliver improved comfort and sound quality, featuring an upgraded acoustic architecture, low-distortion driver, and a high dynamic range amplifier.

The H2 chip enhances the audio experience, providing personalized spatial audio, voice isolation for calls, and even gesture controls for Siri interactions. The new force sensor on the stem also offers control for media playback and call management.

The AirPods 4 with ANC introduces noise cancellation in an open-ear design for the first time, helping to reduce environmental noise. The integration of Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness further enhances the listening experience by blending noise cancellation with environmental awareness.

Apple also announced that AirPods Max will now be available in five new colors, including midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange. Additionally, the AirPods Max now feature USB-C charging for more convenient use at home or on the go.

With AirPods Pro 2, Apple has taken hearing health to a new level. Approximately 1.5 billion people are affected by hearing loss worldwide, and the new hearing health features in AirPods Pro 2 aim to provide prevention, awareness, and assistance. The Hearing Protection feature helps reduce exposure to loud environmental noise, while a new Hearing Test uses pure-tone audiometry to offer users an easy way to check their hearing at home. Results are stored in the Health app, which can be shared with healthcare providers for further consultation.

Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple’s vice president of Health, said: “Hearing health is an essential part of our overall wellbeing, yet it can often be overlooked — in fact, according to the Apple Hearing Study, a staggering 75 percent of people diagnosed with hearing loss go untreated. We’re thrilled to provide breakthrough software features with AirPods Pro that put users’ hearing health front and center, bringing new ways to help test for and receive assistance for hearing loss.”

Apple is also introducing a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature for AirPods Pro 2. This allows users with mild to moderate hearing loss to use their AirPods as hearing aids, with personalized adjustments based on their Hearing Test results. This feature offers dynamic audio adjustments in real time, making conversations clearer and ensuring users stay connected to their environment. The hearing aid functionality will work across music, phone calls, and other audio experiences.

Both the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are expected to receive global marketing authorization soon. After taking the Hearing Test, users can also adjust their listening experience with the Media Assist feature, which helps enhance certain parts of speech or specific audio frequencies during phone calls and media playback.

AirPods are also becoming more environmentally friendly, with the new AirPods 4 using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in magnets and 100 percent recycled gold in circuit boards. Apple continues its goal of reducing plastic packaging, aiming for complete removal by 2025.

AirPods 4 is available for pre-order starting at $129, while the AirPods 4 with ANC is priced at $179. Both models will be available in stores on September 20. AirPods Pro 2 with the new hearing features are priced at $249 and are available now. Customers can also pre-order AirPods Max for $549, with the new USB-C charging option and availability in stores on September 20.