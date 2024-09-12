Cybersecurity qualification adds new quantum and AI modules

The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) is announcing the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing modules to its CyberEPQ qualification for all students from September 2024 onwards.

Available to any student over the age of 14 in the UK, the CyberEPQ (Extended Project Qualification) is aimed at bringing new and diverse talent into the industry, representing an ideal stepping stone into a cybersecurity career.

"If the cybersecurity curriculum doesn’t reflect today's threats, young people will enter the workforce without a proper understanding of the challenges they face," says Amanda Finch, CEO of CIISec. "AI is starting to emerge as a real danger, and it's generally accepted that we're 5-10 years from a quantum computing revolution. On that timeline, today’s young people will be protecting us from these threats. Educators must react quickly and equip the next generation for the challenges of tomorrow."

The new quantum computing module will explore the differences between classical and quantum computers and their applications in cybersecurity -- including how quantum-safe cryptography is, and how organizations can prepare for it. The AI module will teach pupils how the technology is used to both protect and attack systems, as well as how AI models themselves can be vulnerable to attack.

"Globally, there's a four million person skills gap in the cybersecurity industry. Diversity, and showing that there's a place for everyone in cyber, will be crucial to bridging this void," adds Finch. "It's heartening to see that more girls than ever are taking the EPQ and that state schools are well represented. An engaging, contemporary course -- as well as continued government funding -- will help to increase engagement from students across the educational spectrum, which will help to increase diversity and inclusion in the industry."

Image credit: videoflow/depositphotos.com

