Ransomware poses a threat to education

As we begin a new school year, a survey of 250 IT leaders from educational institutions in the US and UK highlights the potential damage from cyberattacks on schools.

The study from Action1 shows 20 percent of respondents believe that the current level of support from their school board is insufficient, with a high risk of significant impact on education quality due to ransomware.

In addition 44 percent see a moderate risk, highlighting widespread concern about potential disruptions to teaching and learning that ransomware can cause.

The report also highlights a lack of resources to tackle these issues. 78 percent of schools lack a dedicated cybersecurity specialist, making it challenging to effectively manage cybersecurity and respond to threats. Also, 44 percent of schools allocate less than 10 percent of their IT budget to cybersecurity, further impeding their ability to implement comprehensive security strategies.

Schools face complex IT environments with numerous endpoints where students, teachers, and staff access educational resources from various devices and networks. 84 percent of IT leaders rate their overall cybersecurity readiness as only moderate or slight. 27 percent of schools don't conduct regular vulnerability assessments, leaving critical applications on their endpoints exposed to potential flaws, which ransomware can exploit.

Phishing is an issue too, with 49 percent of respondents reporting an increase in phishing attacks over the past year, with 20 percent noting a significant rise. 30 percent of schools say they never conduct phishing emulation tests or have done so only once.

"As the school year progresses, strong support from school boards is more critical than
ever," writes Mike Walters, president and co-founder of Action1 on the company's blog. "Their commitment to cybersecurity not only enables IT leaders to implement effective defenses but also ensures the continuity of education amidst rising cyber threats. Strengthening this support, alongside adopting solutions like automated patch management, is essential for protecting students, staff, and the overall integrity of the educational process."

You can read more, along with tips on how schools can protect themselves, on the Action1 blog.

Image credit: monkeybusiness/depositphotos.com

