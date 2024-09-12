TP-Link introduces VIGI video surveillance brand for small and medium businesses

TP-Link has launched VIGI, a new business video surveillance brand targeting small and medium businesses (SMBs). VIGI offers a range of hardware and software products designed to provide reliable and easy-to-manage security solutions. The new brand focuses on efficiency, security, and ease of use.

VIGI follows a “4E” design principle -- Easy Planning, Easy Installation, Easy Setup, and Easy Maintenance -- aimed at streamlining security management across various monitoring scenarios, including single and multi-site operations.

VIGI’s offering includes a suite of Video Management System (VMS) solutions. The VIGI Cloud VMS is a cloud-hosted system for managing devices across multiple locations, accessible via a web portal, mobile app, or PC client. For single-site businesses, VIGI Software VMS is available, while the VIGI App serves the remote monitoring needs of small stores and restaurants.

VIGI Cloud VMS Essential, a free monitoring tool, provides centralized management with remote access. It includes features such as real-time monitoring, event playback, and a visual dashboard. The system allows users to add new sites quickly and manage security without requiring on-site personnel. A paid Standard version with advanced features, including heatmapping and customer flow analytics, is expected to launch soon.

In terms of hardware, VIGI offers several Network Video Recorders (NVRs) and cameras. The NVR2008H-8MP-2TB is an 8-channel PoE+ NVR supporting 4K HDMI output and 113W of PoE power. It also includes Long Distance Mode, extending PoE transmission up to 270 meters, which can be suitable for medium-scale installations. The VIGI camera range provides high-quality imaging with AI-based detection and durable metal casings, with the exception of the EasyCam C540S.

The VIGI camera lineup includes:

InSight S485 : A 4K Ultra HD camera for indoor use, featuring 24/7 Full-Color imaging and technologies like 120dB WDR and Smart IR.

: A 4K Ultra HD camera for indoor use, featuring 24/7 Full-Color imaging and technologies like 120dB WDR and Smart IR. InSight S445 : A 4MP turret camera with similar capabilities to the S485 but with lower resolution.

: A 4MP turret camera with similar capabilities to the S485 but with lower resolution. InSight S345 : A 4MP HD camera with IP67 weatherproofing and Human & Vehicle Classification, designed for outdoor environments.

: A 4MP HD camera with IP67 weatherproofing and Human & Vehicle Classification, designed for outdoor environments. EasyCam C540S: A 4MP OutdoorColorPro Pan Tilt Camera with Auto Tracking and enhanced low-light performance, intended for outdoor spaces.

VIGI products are available through managed service providers and surveillance installers to ensure businesses get the support they need. You can also purchase the hardware from Amazon here. With TP-Link’s in-house research, development, and manufacturing, the brand aims to offer reliable products while maintaining consistent quality and supply chain stability.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.