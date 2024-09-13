Hulu + Live TV price hike coming in October

Streaming services continue to raise prices, and the latest to join the trend is Hulu. You see, Hulu + Live TV (with ads) will see a price increase starting on October 17, 2024. The cost for the bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ (all with ads), will jump to $82.99 per month (from $76.99). This adjustment will affect users in their next billing cycle following that date.

For current subscribers, the new rate will automatically apply unless they choose to cancel before their first billing cycle after October 17. As streaming costs climb, many consumers are weighing whether these services are still worth the investment. With Hulu's latest increase, the question becomes even more relevant as viewers look for affordable alternatives in an already crowded streaming market.

