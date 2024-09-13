IObit Driver Booster 12 promises faster scanning and installation, more hardware support

IObit has unveiled a major update to its driver updating tool for Windows with the release of IObit Driver Booster 12.0.

Highlights of the new release include an expanded database now spanning over 15 million drivers, support for newer hardware, faster and more stable performance, and the obligatory UI refresh.

Driver Booster opens with the promise of offering access to 15 million drivers, all of which are sourced from official websites or the Windows Hardware database. Note, not all these drivers are available in the free version, which has access to around 9.5 million drivers.

All drivers are subject to WHQL checks as well as IObit’s own reviews system. Some of these new drivers have been added as part of support for newer hardware, including Intel’s Core Ultra alongside AMD’s Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen AI 300 series chips.

Elsewhere, the program’s UI receives another minor facelift, primarily for aesthetic reasons although IObit also claims it should make the app easier to use.

Under the hood, there’s the promised of improved performance across the board -- up to 18 percent faster scans, 7 percent faster installs and 5 percent better performance when Game Boost is enabled. At the same time, the program claims installation success rates have improved by 25 percent. There’s also the promise of faster program updates thanks to a revamped updater.

In addition to offering a one-stop driver updater, IObit Driver Booster also offers additional tools, some of which are available only to those with a PRO license. They include troubleshooters for a range of driver-related issues causing problems with screen resolution, network and sound. There’s also a built-in driver backup and restore tool for additional peace of mind, plus a Game Boost function that cuts non-essential system resource usage when users play games.

IObit Driver Booster 12.0.0.308 is available now as a free download for PCs running Windows XP or later. A PRO version is also available offering additional features, including a bigger driver database, priority access to drivers, faster download speeds, automatic driver backup, and the ability to update drivers when offline. Users can purchase a 1-YR, 3-PC PRO license for just $15.95, a 31 percent saving on the MSRP of $22.95.