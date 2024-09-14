Apple releases 3 new ad videos highlighting 'Apple intelligence' on iPhone 16 Pro but there’s a HUGE catch

Apple has released a series of new advertisement videos promoting its “Apple Intelligence” features for the iPhone 16 Pro, with all three ads starring Bella Ramsey, the acclaimed star of The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. While the features showcased are impressive, there’s a major letdown -- Apple Intelligence won’t actually be available when the new iPhones launch. Even when it does arrive, it’s only set to debut in October and will be in beta form. This development will likely leave many users disappointed.

The first ad, titled "More personal Siri," showcases how Siri is becoming even smarter, more intuitive, and more integrated into everyday life. The feature is designed to make Siri more personalized, giving users tailored suggestions and adapting to their preferences. However, it’s now clear that users won’t be able to experience this right away, further dampening the initial excitement around the iPhone 16 Pro.

"Email Summary," the second ad, highlights a new feature that aims to streamline inbox management by providing a concise summary of important emails. The concept of a cleaner, less overwhelming inbox is attractive, but this too will be delayed until the beta launch in October.

The third ad, "Customer memory movies," focuses on the ability of the iPhone 16 Pro to create AI-generated movies from a user's photo library. Using machine learning, the feature assembles personal memory videos that are meant to evoke emotion and highlight important moments. As promising as this sounds, it will only be available in its beta form later, leaving users unable to enjoy it at launch.

While these ads highlight Apple’s potential advancements in AI and machine learning, the delayed release of Apple intelligence is a major disappointment. Customers looking forward to experiencing these new features on the iPhone 16 Pro will need to wait until October, and even then, they’ll be using beta software. This news certainly takes the shine off what could have been a key selling point for the new devices.