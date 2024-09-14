Apple releases 3 new ad videos highlighting 'Apple intelligence' on iPhone 16 Pro but there’s a HUGE catch

No Comments

Apple has released a series of new advertisement videos promoting its “Apple Intelligence” features for the iPhone 16 Pro, with all three ads starring Bella Ramsey, the acclaimed star of The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. While the features showcased are impressive, there’s a major letdown -- Apple Intelligence won’t actually be available when the new iPhones launch. Even when it does arrive, it’s only set to debut in October and will be in beta form. This development will likely leave many users disappointed.

The first ad, titled "More personal Siri," showcases how Siri is becoming even smarter, more intuitive, and more integrated into everyday life. The feature is designed to make Siri more personalized, giving users tailored suggestions and adapting to their preferences. However, it’s now clear that users won’t be able to experience this right away, further dampening the initial excitement around the iPhone 16 Pro.

"Email Summary," the second ad, highlights a new feature that aims to streamline inbox management by providing a concise summary of important emails. The concept of a cleaner, less overwhelming inbox is attractive, but this too will be delayed until the beta launch in October.

The third ad, "Customer memory movies," focuses on the ability of the iPhone 16 Pro to create AI-generated movies from a user's photo library. Using machine learning, the feature assembles personal memory videos that are meant to evoke emotion and highlight important moments. As promising as this sounds, it will only be available in its beta form later, leaving users unable to enjoy it at launch.

While these ads highlight Apple’s potential advancements in AI and machine learning, the delayed release of Apple intelligence is a major disappointment. Customers looking forward to experiencing these new features on the iPhone 16 Pro will need to wait until October, and even then, they’ll be using beta software. This news certainly takes the shine off what could have been a key selling point for the new devices.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple releases 3 new ad videos highlighting 'Apple intelligence' on iPhone 16 Pro but there’s a HUGE catch

Companies aren't 'owning' their data

This shortcut will let you boot into the BIOS directly from Windows

Hulu + Live TV price hike coming in October

Why businesses can't go it alone over the EU AI Act

TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 is the ultimate portable Linux workstation with Ryzen 9 and RTX 4070

Cyber workforce size stalls despite skills shortages

Most Commented Stories

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.