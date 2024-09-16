Nintendo preps for the holiday season with new Switch Mario Kart bundles

No Comments

Nintendo is inviting gamers to get a jump on holiday shopping this year by releasing two special Nintendo Switch bundles this fall. The bundles, featuring the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, aim to offer added value for fans who want instant fun right out of the box. For the first time in the U.S., the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle will be available alongside the standard Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.

Each bundle comes with a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, giving players access to online multiplayer, retro NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles, and more. Both bundles are set to hit online and retail stores in October, but consumers will need to act fast, as supplies are limited.

The standard Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is priced at $299.99, delivering a combined savings of $79.98. It includes the Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a full year of Nintendo Switch Online access.

For those looking for a premium experience, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is available at a suggested retail price of $349.99, also offering a combined savings of $79.98. This bundle comes with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, complete with white Joy-Con controllers, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code, and the same 12-month online membership. The OLED Model’s 7-inch vibrant screen, enhanced audio, and 64GB internal storage make it a standout choice for those looking to upgrade.

Nintendo’s holiday lineup isn’t just about bundles, though. The company is rolling out a wave of exciting new titles, available for pre-order now. Highlights include The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, where Princess Zelda takes the lead in a fresh adventure set for release on Sept. 26, and Super Mario Party Jamboree, coming on Oct. 17. Fans can also look forward to Mario & Luigi: Brothership on Nov. 7 and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on Jan. 16.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google partners with experts to launch FireSat for wildfire detection

Corsair to acquire Fanatec Sim Racing

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

Nintendo preps for the holiday season with new Switch Mario Kart bundles

Global coalition aims to boost cyber skills and tackle threats

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

Making LLMs safe for use in the enterprise [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.