Nintendo preps for the holiday season with new Switch Mario Kart bundles

Nintendo is inviting gamers to get a jump on holiday shopping this year by releasing two special Nintendo Switch bundles this fall. The bundles, featuring the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, aim to offer added value for fans who want instant fun right out of the box. For the first time in the U.S., the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle will be available alongside the standard Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.

Each bundle comes with a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, giving players access to online multiplayer, retro NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles, and more. Both bundles are set to hit online and retail stores in October, but consumers will need to act fast, as supplies are limited.

The standard Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is priced at $299.99, delivering a combined savings of $79.98. It includes the Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a full year of Nintendo Switch Online access.

For those looking for a premium experience, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is available at a suggested retail price of $349.99, also offering a combined savings of $79.98. This bundle comes with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, complete with white Joy-Con controllers, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code, and the same 12-month online membership. The OLED Model’s 7-inch vibrant screen, enhanced audio, and 64GB internal storage make it a standout choice for those looking to upgrade.

Nintendo’s holiday lineup isn’t just about bundles, though. The company is rolling out a wave of exciting new titles, available for pre-order now. Highlights include The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, where Princess Zelda takes the lead in a fresh adventure set for release on Sept. 26, and Super Mario Party Jamboree, coming on Oct. 17. Fans can also look forward to Mario & Luigi: Brothership on Nov. 7 and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on Jan. 16.