Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days for October 8-9

Amazon has announced that Prime Big Deal Days will take place from October 8 to October 9, offering discounts for Prime members as the holiday shopping season begins. Starting at 3:01 a.m. EDT on October 8, Prime members will have access to deals on winter fashion items, Halloween costumes, electronics, and more. Amazon Essentials will offer up to 40 percent off on winter clothing, while Halloween costumes and accessories will start at $5. Electronics from brands like Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm will also be discounted.

Throughout the event, new offers will become available every five minutes during select periods, providing shoppers with opportunities to find deals on household essentials and pet care products. Amazon Basics will feature savings on items such as batteries, home storage solutions, and pet supplies. Non-Prime members can participate by signing up or starting a free trial here.

Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Prime Worldwide, stated, “We’re gearing up for another exciting holiday shopping season, filled with unbeatable deals on beloved brands, seasonal products, and popular gifts available exclusively for Prime members.”

Prime members can explore Amazon’s Holiday Shop and the annual Toys We Love list, which includes the new Amazon Delivery Van Ride-On toy from Radio Flyer. Amazon's AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, will assist customers in finding deals and selecting gifts. Features like Inspire and Find on Amazon aim to enhance the shopping experience by highlighting personalized deals and helping locate products seen online.

Early deals are already available to Prime members across categories such as electronics, travel, and Amazon devices. Discounts include up to 55 percent off select Amazon devices like the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system and eero mesh wifi systems. Small businesses are also participating, with discounts on products from various brands, including Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned businesses. Over 60 percent of Amazon’s sales come from independent sellers, many of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime members can also access travel deals, such as 10 percent off experiences on Viator and up to 40 percent off Carnival cruises. With these offers, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days provides an opportunity for holiday shoppers to find discounts on a wide range of products.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.