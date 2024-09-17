Logitech G reveals ASTRO A50 wireless gaming headset with PLAYSYNC AUDIO

Logitech G, the gaming brand of Logitech, has announced the the ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station. This new headset joins the ASTRO A50 X to form the A50 family, offering high-performance features aimed at multiplatform gamers.

The A50 5th Generation introduces PLAYSYNC AUDIO, a standout feature that allows seamless audio switching between consoles and PCs via USB. This makes it perfect for players who prioritize streamlined functionality without the need for HDMI video switching.

Gabriel Whyel, Head of Marketing for Console and Cloud at Logitech G, commented, "The A50 X quickly became a favorite with its design and advanced PLAYSYNC audio and video switching. With the new A50 Gen 5, we are focusing on the needs of multiplatform gamers who want simple, powerful audio switching between their consoles and PCs."

Key features of the A50 Gen 5 include:

PLAYSYNC AUDIO: Gamers can now connect up to three systems simultaneously—including Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC—using USB-C and easily switch between them with the push of a button. This feature also supports the Nintendo Switch in docked mode.

PRO-G GRAPHENE drivers: The A50 Gen 5 is equipped with these advanced audio drivers, providing detailed and clear sound for an immersive gaming experience.

24-bit LIGHTSPEED wireless performance: The A50 Gen 5 delivers uncompressed, lag-free audio with Logitech G's LIGHTSPEED technology, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Broadcast-quality communication: The headset includes a 48 kHz high-resolution microphone, ideal for team-based games and live streaming, ensuring clear voice transmission.

Sleek design and comfort: Constructed with premium materials and featuring memory foam ear cushions, the A50 Gen 5 ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Additionally, the headset is customizable through Logitech G HUB on PC and the Logitech G mobile app for iOS/Android, allowing gamers to fine-tune audio settings, create EQ presets, manage stream output, and more.

The ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station is now available for pre-order at $299.99 from Logitech directly. It will be released in October 2024 at major retailers.