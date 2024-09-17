Logitech G unveils new Pro Series gaming mice and keyboard for esports athletes

Logitech G has announced the launch of its latest PRO Series gaming gear. The new lineup features the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX gaming mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID gaming keyboard, all developed to meet the high demands of competitive gamers.

Chris Pate, Head of PRO Series Product Development at Logitech G, said, “We pour a lot into our PRO series products, focusing on innovations that deliver immediate performance gains by forming deep partnerships with pros to meet their exacting needs. This research and design practice not only allows us to identify and create product breakthroughs but also serves as a performance test bed that ultimately serves the entire gaming community.”

The highlight of the lineup is the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, an asymmetrical right-handed mouse designed with professional players in mind. This mouse offers cutting-edge performance through its upgraded LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, HERO 2 sensor, and LIGHTFORCE switches, delivering superior tracking and instant actuation. The mouse also incorporates sustainability efforts, with 55 percent post-consumer recycled ABS plastic.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač from G2 Esports praised the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, saying, “The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX feels like an extension of my hand, and that kind of comfort is crucial in high-stakes matches. DEX delivers on the quality, precision, and speed that I told Logitech I need to win.”

Meanwhile, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, an upgrade to Logitech’s iconic PRO Wireless mouse, continues to impress with its ambidextrous design and state-of-the-art performance upgrades, including the latest LIGHTSPEED technology.

Evan “evv” De Couto from FlyQuest RED said, “If you are a fan of ambidextrous mice, the G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is definitely the one I recommend! It’s such a fast and responsive mouse, and its shape is effortless to hold, which makes adjusting to your targets more precise and simple.”

The PRO X TKL RAPID gaming keyboard introduces Logitech G’s first magnetic analog rapid trigger technology, giving players unprecedented speed and control with adjustable actuation points. This keyboard offers key priority features and on-the-fly configuration, ensuring pros can quickly adjust without the need for software installation.

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov from G2 Esports also praised Logitech’s design approach, stating, “I’ve tested many analog keyboards out there, but what sets the PRO X TKL RAPID apart is how Logitech truly listened to my input. They took the time to understand what I needed in a keyboard and made sure those features were reflected in the final product.”

The new PRO Series products are available in pink, black, and white colorways. The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is available starting today for $159.99, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is available today for $129.99, and the PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard will arrive in December for $169.99.