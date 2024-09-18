Reolink Battery Doorbell now available

No Comments

Reolink has unveiled its latest product -- the industry's first Smart 2K 4MP Battery Doorbell with a 1:1 aspect ratio. This new addition to Reolink's growing lineup offers an impressive 2K 4MP high-definition resolution with an expanded head-to-toe view, alongside dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s designed to provide homeowners with enhanced security and convenience, serving as an advanced guard for the front door.

Priced at $145.99 (but currently on sale for $124.09), the Reolink Battery Doorbell is now available for pre-order here in the United States and Europe, with plans to launch in Australia and Canada next month. It delivers a unique combination of a 1:1 aspect ratio and 150-degree field of view, allowing users to see more at their doorstep than conventional doorbell cameras.

This wireless doorbell was created based on feedback from customers who desired a more flexible option compared to Reolink’s previous PoE model. Many doorbell cameras struggle with either resolution or field of view limitations, but the Reolink Battery Doorbell resolves these challenges, capturing clear, detailed images even in low-light conditions.

Equipped with advanced detection capabilities, the Reolink Battery Doorbell can identify people, vehicles, and packages, instantly notifying homeowners of potential activity. Its AI-driven package detection is especially useful for monitoring deliveries, helping prevent package theft with real-time alerts through the Reolink app.

The installation process is user-friendly, designed to be set up within minutes. Users can opt for a rechargeable 7,000mAh battery, which lasts up to five months on a single charge, or connect it to existing doorbell wiring for continuous power. The doorbell also integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Reolink’s Chime, offering a variety of customization options.

With dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility, the doorbell ensures both range and speed are optimized. Storage is equally impressive, supporting up to 256GB on a microSD card, or up to 1TB when paired with Reolink’s Home Hub, all without requiring a subscription.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Reolink Battery Doorbell now available

Logitech introduces Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business Copilot Edition

GNOME 47 Denver transforms the Linux desktop with new features and improved performance

Shining a light on spyware -- how to keep high-risk individuals safe

Businesses ignore security when deploying AI

Organizations vulnerable to software supply chain attacks

75 percent of organizations affected more than once by ransomware

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

20 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.