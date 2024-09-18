Reolink Battery Doorbell now available

Reolink has unveiled its latest product -- the industry's first Smart 2K 4MP Battery Doorbell with a 1:1 aspect ratio. This new addition to Reolink's growing lineup offers an impressive 2K 4MP high-definition resolution with an expanded head-to-toe view, alongside dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s designed to provide homeowners with enhanced security and convenience, serving as an advanced guard for the front door.

Priced at $145.99 (but currently on sale for $124.09), the Reolink Battery Doorbell is now available for pre-order here in the United States and Europe, with plans to launch in Australia and Canada next month. It delivers a unique combination of a 1:1 aspect ratio and 150-degree field of view, allowing users to see more at their doorstep than conventional doorbell cameras.

This wireless doorbell was created based on feedback from customers who desired a more flexible option compared to Reolink’s previous PoE model. Many doorbell cameras struggle with either resolution or field of view limitations, but the Reolink Battery Doorbell resolves these challenges, capturing clear, detailed images even in low-light conditions.

Equipped with advanced detection capabilities, the Reolink Battery Doorbell can identify people, vehicles, and packages, instantly notifying homeowners of potential activity. Its AI-driven package detection is especially useful for monitoring deliveries, helping prevent package theft with real-time alerts through the Reolink app.

The installation process is user-friendly, designed to be set up within minutes. Users can opt for a rechargeable 7,000mAh battery, which lasts up to five months on a single charge, or connect it to existing doorbell wiring for continuous power. The doorbell also integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Reolink’s Chime, offering a variety of customization options.

With dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility, the doorbell ensures both range and speed are optimized. Storage is equally impressive, supporting up to 256GB on a microSD card, or up to 1TB when paired with Reolink’s Home Hub, all without requiring a subscription.