Bose launches new QuietComfort Earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation and wireless charging

Bose is expanding its QuietComfort line with the launch of its new, designed for everyday use. Available for $179 here, these earbuds offer top-tier audio performance, featuring the company's renowned noise cancellation technology. Available in Black, White Smoke, and Chilled Lilac, they are available for purchase now.

The QC Earbuds come packed with features, including customizable tap controls, voice commands, and a wireless charging case. With up to 8.5 hours of battery life, they promise to keep you connected throughout the day. The wireless charging case provides an additional 2.5 charges, with a 20-minute quick charge delivering up to three hours of listening time. The buds also feature Bluetooth 5.3, providing a range of up to 30 feet and multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between devices.

Designed for active lifestyles, the QC Earbuds are water and sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating, making them ideal for everything from commuting to evening runs. The buds come with a variety of eartip and stability band sizes, ensuring a comfortable fit for all users.

Bose also offers a dedicated app for the QuietComfort Earbuds, allowing for full customization of touch controls and noise cancellation settings. The app includes a five-band adjustable EQ and enables access to features like Voice ID for voice commands and Remote Selfie for capturing moments on the go.

