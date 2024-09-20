Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users (a bit of) control over the in-OS ads they see... but there’s a sting in the tail

No Comments
Windows 11 recommendations and offers

Microsoft’s insistence on levering ads into Windows 11 in a variety of ways has long been a source of frustration for users. While the company shows no signs of letting up in this department, there is a tiny bit of good news cresting the horizon.

In the latest beta and canary builds of Windows 11, there are new options in the Settings app that make it possible to take control of ads. This is clearly encouraging, but before you get too excited it is important to note that the level of control the new settings afford users is limited, and there remains no way to avoid ads altogether. Predictably, there is even more bad news.

See also:

In the latest Windows Insider builds pushed to the Beta and Canary channels, there is an interesting change in the Privacy & security section of Settings. A new Recommendations & offers section provides access to a number of options relating to the various kinds of ads that are scattered throughout the operating system.

Some of the changes are nothing more than a quick rewording of option descriptions, while others have been separated out. The previous “Let apps show me personalized ads by using my advertising ID” has been expended into two options: Advertising ID and Personalized offers.

The changes were spotted by Windows Latest, and it is likely they will roll out to everyone with the release of Windows 11 24H2 later this year.

There are also new descriptions for the ad-related settings, and it is here that Microsoft has buried a bit of bad news. While there are toggles to enable or disable the setting Show notifications in Settings and Recommendations and offers in Settings, both of which are very ad-y, the description of the first warns that “Required notifications will be shown even if this setting is off”. It is, of course, Microsoft that decides what is deemed necessary.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Meeting the challenges of enterprise development [Q&A]

Microsoft launches Windows App so you can connect to Windows from just about any device

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users (a bit of) control over the in-OS ads they see... but there’s a sting in the tail

SparkyLinux 7.5 arrives with updated kernel and software packages

Google expands passkey support to desktop with Google Password Manager

Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with limited edition PS5 bundles

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, Zorin OS 17.2 is the Linux-based operating system you need

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

40 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

20 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.