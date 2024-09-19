Scratch that! We’re actually no wiser about when Microsoft plans to release the Windows 11 24H2 update

For those who are keenly awaiting the release of the Windows 11 24H2 update, a recent Microsoft blog post caused a good deal of excitement. It appeared to reveal that this significant feature update is due to roll out this very month; but all was not as it seems

Microsoft has now updated the blog post to clarify that the information it includes has been misinterpreted -- or perhaps that it was not sufficiently clearly written in the first place. Where does this leave us?

It is easy to see why the article generated such interest. The blog post, written by Microsoft’s Reanne Wong about enhanced data protection with Windows and Microsoft Copilot has been updated with a note at the beginning:

Editor’s note 9.18.2024 -- The dates conveyed below are for our regular monthly servicing updates for supported versions of Windows 11 and unrelated to when Windows 11, version 24H2 will be generally available.

The original version of Wong’s post included the line:

The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot will align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release.

This has since been re-written to remove the “feature update” reference. It now reads:

The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot is coming soon.

In short, it means that we are actually none the wiser about when we will get hold of the final bits of the Windows 11 24H2 update. It is coming before the end of the year, and that’s as much as we can say for sure at the moment.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

