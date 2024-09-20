Microsoft launches Windows App so you can connect to Windows from just about any device

Microsoft Windows App

After a lengthy period of testing, Microsoft has announced that the Windows App is now generally available for Windows, macOS and iOS. There is also a browser-based version as well as a preview version of the Android app.

What is Windows App? It provides a way to remotely connect to and control a range of Windows devices. It is, in many ways, a modernization and revamp of Remote Desktop clients, and users will be gradually migrated so they can take advantage of the latest improvements and features. So, what is new?

The Windows App allows for remote connections to Windows across Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box and more. It can be used to access virtual machines, cloud PCs and local PCs, and there is a single app for admins and end-users alike.

Writing about the newly available app, Microsoft says:

With Windows App, you can enjoy a unified experience that makes it simple for people to connect to the Windows experience they know and love from any device. Enhance productivity with features such as customizable home screens, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection. Windows App also offers advanced security features, including multifactor authentication, to ensure a seamless and robust connection and enable efficient work from any location, at any time.

The company’s promotional video for Windows App gives an overview of what the tool is capable of and showcases various potential usage scenarios:

If you’re interested in Windows App, it can be downloaded for Windows devices from the Microsoft Store. The macOS and iOS versions are available in Apple’s App Store, and Google Play is home to the Android app. There is also the option of using your web browser from just about any device.

