Watch a game of Minesweeper destroy Windows in real time

No Comments

Minesweeper is a classic puzzle game that has been included in Windows operating systems for decades. The objective is to clear a grid of hidden mines using numerical clues to determine how many mines are adjacent to each square, requiring strategy and logical thinking to avoid detonating them.

But what if losing a game of Minesweeper actually destroyed your PC? That’s exactly what a new video shows.

SEE ALSO: Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

It isn’t the original Minesweeper game wreaking havoc on Windows, but rather Minesweeper.exe malware. It looks like the game and plays like it too, but the final outcome is very different. It really is game over for Microsoft's operating system.

For a new YouTube video, Come On Windows ran the malware on a virtual PC instead of a real one, but the consequences are just as devastating.

Originally, losing at Minesweeper was supposed to trigger the malware, but the developer lost the source code. Now, a “Kill PC” button activates the payload instead, and you get two warnings before it starts destroying Windows.

The result is both visually striking and catastrophic, and you can watch it in action below. Come On Windows even links to the malware on the video page, but it’s definitely not something you should run on a real machine.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The evolution of AI voice assistants and user experience

Watch a game of Minesweeper destroy Windows in real time

Microsoft will let Windows 11 users remap the stupid Copilot key on their keyboard

Ubuntu Linux 24.10 Oracular Oriole Beta released for testing

Microsoft risks public backlash by backing controversial Three Mile Island nuclear reactor reboot

Save $17! Get 'Not with a Bug, But with a Sticker' for FREE

Deepfake fraud is on the rise say business leaders

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

41 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

21 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.