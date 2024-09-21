Watch a game of Minesweeper destroy Windows in real time

Minesweeper is a classic puzzle game that has been included in Windows operating systems for decades. The objective is to clear a grid of hidden mines using numerical clues to determine how many mines are adjacent to each square, requiring strategy and logical thinking to avoid detonating them.

But what if losing a game of Minesweeper actually destroyed your PC? That’s exactly what a new video shows.

SEE ALSO: Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

It isn’t the original Minesweeper game wreaking havoc on Windows, but rather Minesweeper.exe malware. It looks like the game and plays like it too, but the final outcome is very different. It really is game over for Microsoft's operating system.

For a new YouTube video, Come On Windows ran the malware on a virtual PC instead of a real one, but the consequences are just as devastating.

Originally, losing at Minesweeper was supposed to trigger the malware, but the developer lost the source code. Now, a “Kill PC” button activates the payload instead, and you get two warnings before it starts destroying Windows.

The result is both visually striking and catastrophic, and you can watch it in action below. Come On Windows even links to the malware on the video page, but it’s definitely not something you should run on a real machine.