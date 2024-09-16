Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

As you likely know, Microsoft is preparing to end support for Windows 10 next year, and while you can continue to use that OS, provided you do so safely, the main options will be to upgrade to Windows 11 or wait for the anticipated release of its successor, likely to be Windows 12.

While Microsoft hasn't officially confirmed the next-generation operating system, there have been numerous hints and rumors about what it might be like.

Prolific concept creator AR 4789, who has previously imagined modern versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, has channeled his creative abilities into showcasing what Windows 12.1 might look like. Why Windows 12.1? Because this is a sequel, of sorts, to a previous video he did for Windows 12.

Like many of his other concepts, this video shows the OS being installed, and while that’s happening, there’s the option to play games or browse the web -- a feature he’s previously introduced in some of his other designs.

Once Windows 12.1 is up and running, we see a modern looking OS with a minimalist taskbar and Start menu, as well as a tidy, more functional File Explorer. Everything in Windows 12.1 has been given a consistent design, which isn’t something you would usually see in a Microsoft OS -- it’s why tools like Rectify11 exist.

Copilot does put in an appearance in Windows 12.1, but it’s not a massively important feature of this concept. What we do like is the option to change the lockscreen background by swiping left or right.

Watch the full video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments section. What would you like to see in Microsoft’s next OS? More AI, less AI, no AI?