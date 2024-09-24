Marshall and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong deliver ‘Time of Your Life’ with new Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones

Marshall has teamed up with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to launch the Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones. The headphones feature 70 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled, or 100 hours without ANC. Marshall’s new Soundstage spatial audio technology promises an immersive experience, while Adaptive Loudness adjusts sound levels based on environmental noise without compromising quality.

Weighing just 250 grams, the headphones offer long-lasting comfort thanks to redesigned cushions and a lighter frame. They also feature a 2.5-hour charge time via USB-C, ensuring you get back to listening quickly. The rugged and foldable design offers optimal portability, and the customizable M-button allows for personalized control over EQ settings, voice assistants, and Spotify.

The Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones house 32mm drivers, providing a frequency response of 20Hz - 20kHz, delivering balanced sound with powerful bass and crisp highs. With a driver sensitivity of 91.7 dB SPL (100 mV @ 1 kHz) and a 35Ω impedance, these headphones should provide both clarity and precision.

At $349 (available here), the Monitor III A.N.C. headphones offer premium sound quality, spatial audio, and long battery life, making them a solid choice for those seeking reliable noise-canceling headphones. Whether listening to your favorite Green Day tracks or any other music, these headphones are designed to provide a high-quality audio experience while minimizing outside distractions.

