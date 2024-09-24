Marshall and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong deliver ‘Time of Your Life’ with new Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones

No Comments

Marshall has teamed up with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to launch the Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones. The headphones feature 70 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled, or 100 hours without ANC. Marshall’s new Soundstage spatial audio technology promises an immersive experience, while Adaptive Loudness adjusts sound levels based on environmental noise without compromising quality.

Weighing just 250 grams, the headphones offer long-lasting comfort thanks to redesigned cushions and a lighter frame. They also feature a 2.5-hour charge time via USB-C, ensuring you get back to listening quickly. The rugged and foldable design offers optimal portability, and the customizable M-button allows for personalized control over EQ settings, voice assistants, and Spotify.

The Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones house 32mm drivers, providing a frequency response of 20Hz - 20kHz, delivering balanced sound with powerful bass and crisp highs. With a driver sensitivity of 91.7 dB SPL (100 mV @ 1 kHz) and a 35Ω impedance, these headphones should provide both clarity and precision.

At $349 (available here), the Monitor III A.N.C. headphones offer premium sound quality, spatial audio, and long battery life, making them a solid choice for those seeking reliable noise-canceling headphones. Whether listening to your favorite Green Day tracks or any other music, these headphones are designed to provide a high-quality audio experience while minimizing outside distractions.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Attackers use GenAI to write malicious code

New York Times expands podcast subscriptions to Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Marshall and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong deliver ‘Time of Your Life’ with new Monitor III A.N.C. wireless headphones

NETGEAR expands Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 lineup with RS600, RS500, and RS200 routers

Phishing and deepfakes are leading AI-powered threats

AI for social good: Highlighting positive applications of AI in addressing social challenges -- along with the potential pitfalls to avoid

Save $36.99! Get 'Starting an Online Business: All-In-One For Dummies, 6th edition' for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

44 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

22 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Are you ready for 6G? A breakthrough device just made it possible

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.